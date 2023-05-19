Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Celebrates Son Bentley's Middle School Graduation

Whoops, you blinked and now Teen Mom star Maci Bookout's eldest child is headed to high school.
On May 18, the mother of three shared a family photo of her and ex Ryan Edwards' 14-year-old son Bentley Edwards graduating middle school. In the Instagram pic, Bentley was seen dressed in a navy suit while standing outside with his mom, stepdad Taylor McKinney, and siblings Jayde McKinney, 7, and Maverick McKinney, 6.
"And just like that the chapter of middle school ends," Maci, 31, wrote on Instagram. "So proud of you Benny, your next chapter is going to be amazing… find joy in the journey! #bennybaby #thingsthatmatter #8thgradegraduation."
Maci was in high school herself, pregnant with Bentley and in a relationship with Ryan, when she made her TV debut on the pilot of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant in 2009. The show also focused on Maci and Ryan's relationship and parenting struggles following their son's birth. She later became one of the show's four season one cast members to star on the spinoff series Teen Mom, along with then-baby Bentley and Ryan, to whom she later got engaged.
But by season two, the pair had broken up. Over the next few years, their co-parenting disputes were chronicled on the series.
Ryan is currently in jail serving an almost year-long sentence for harassment charges after pleading guilty to harassing estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards, multiple outlets reported.
Maci's fans have long followed her journey on TV and social media, where she often shares family pics, and her latest post about her now-teenage son's milestone made many feel nostalgic.
"It's unreal," one wrote in the comments section of her post. "Watching him grow up before our eyes and now he's off to high school!!!! Bentley is a great kid, off to become a successful young man. Gah time needs to slow down!"
