Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Celebrates Son Bentley's Middle School Graduation

Watch : Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Whoops, you blinked and now Teen Mom star Maci Bookout's eldest child is headed to high school.

On May 18, the mother of three shared a family photo of her and ex Ryan Edwards' 14-year-old son Bentley Edwards graduating middle school. In the Instagram pic, Bentley was seen dressed in a navy suit while standing outside with his mom, stepdad Taylor McKinney, and siblings Jayde McKinney, 7, and Maverick McKinney, 6.

"And just like that the chapter of middle school ends," Maci, 31, wrote on Instagram. "So proud of you Benny, your next chapter is going to be amazing… find joy in the journey! #bennybaby #thingsthatmatter #8thgradegraduation."

Maci was in high school herself, pregnant with Bentley and in a relationship with Ryan, when she made her TV debut on the pilot of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant in 2009. The show also focused on Maci and Ryan's relationship and parenting struggles following their son's birth. She later became one of the show's four season one cast members to star on the spinoff series Teen Mom, along with then-baby Bentley and Ryan, to whom she later got engaged.