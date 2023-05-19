Jeremy Renner Jogs for the First Time Since Snowplow Accident in Marvelous Health Update

Watch : See Paul Rudd's HILARIOUS "Get Well" Message to Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner has continued to heal from his snowplow accident by putting one foot in front of the other.

And recently, the Hawkeye star shared some new progress with his fans—posting a video of himself lightly jogging for the first time since the January incident.

"First attempt at a very light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia," Renner wrote on his Instagram Stories May 18 alongside footage of himself on a Boost Treadmill. "Pain is progress for me."

The social media post was the latest clip showcasing his healing journey using a microgravity treadmill. But as he explained, after previously walking on it, this was a new feat.

"It's new activity, right?" the Avengers actor said. "It's a movement that I'm not used to. Walking and jogging are very different muscle groups."

However, Renner indicated he still has a long road ahead of him, adding "The leg's still broken. Thank goodness for titanium."

The video comes four and a half months after Renner was run over by a snowplow in Nevada, where he has a home, on New Year's Day.