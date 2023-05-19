YouTuber Hank Green Shares His Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Hugh Jackman Undergoes Biopsies for Cancer Scare

YouTuber Hank Green is facing a cancer battle.

The brother of author John Green has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, he shared in a May 19 YouTube video. Hodgkin's lymphoma is a cancer strain that impacts the body's lymphatic system, resulting in swollen lymph nodes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I noticed that my lymph nodes were big," Hank recalled. "I talked to my doctor. She says, 'Probably nothing, will send you in for an ultrasound.' Got an ultrasound. The tech in the ultrasound room was like, 'I'm gonna go get a doctor.' And that's not what you want to have happen."

After a doctor recommended Hank undergo a biopsy, the reality of situation came into focus.

"It's a cancer of the lymphatic system, and good news is it's something called Hodgkin's lymphoma," Hank said. "It's one of the most treatable cancers. It responds very well to treatment. The goal is cure. The procedure to get there is fairly well known, if unpleasant."