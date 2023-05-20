Aerie's Clearance Section Has 76% Off Deals on Swimwear, Leggings, Tops & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is right around the corner, and if you're looking to revamp your wardrobe with some fashionable vacay essentials to take on the heat, look no further than Aerie's clearance section.
Right now, Aerie has some incredible clearance deals that you simply cannot miss out on. From bikinis, leggings, mini skirts, sarongs and more for as low as $6, there are some of the cutest looks on sale for up to 76% off.
We spent some time scrolling through Aerie's clearance section and rounded up some looks we're loving the most. From the cutest one-piece bathing suits to gorgeous wrap skirts, you'll find every must-have style from Aerie right here. Continue reading to shop them all.
Aerie Waffle Scalloped String Triangle Bikini Top
This scalloped green bikini top is a must-have for the summer, especially while it's on sale for just $10. Pair it with the matching bottoms, of course.
Aerie Terry Triangle Bikini Top
This terry triangle bikini top is a fun piece for your summer vacation, beach days and tanning sessions. Pair the $14 bikini top with the matching $11 bottoms.
Aerie One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
This one piece number is too cute. The swimsuit has a cute one-shoulder style, a full coverage bottom and UPF 50 sun protection. It's also on sale for just $20.
Aerie Halter Bandeau Bikini Top
This halter bandeau bikini top will be your go-to for the summer, whether you're headed on a tropical vacation or spending your time off at the beach. Don't forget to grab the cheeky matching bottoms, too.
Aerie Maxi Sarong
Everyone needs a cute sarong in their wardrobe for the summer. This maxi sarong has soft, breezy fabric, making it perfect for a day at the beach or by the pool. Bonus points for that $12 price tag.
Aerie Strappy Halter Dress
This strappy halter dress can easily be dressed up or down. We recommend pairing the look with some sandals, a woven crossbody bag and minimal jewelry for a cute summer ensemble.
Aerie Chiffon Wrap Skirt
Step into summer with this adorable chiffon wrap skirt. You can score the versatile look for 60% off in this gorgeous green floral print, or the yellow and orange one.
Aerie Crewneck T-Shirt
This t-shirt is currently on sale for only $6. The adorable green tee has a faded heart design at the center. You can pair it with denim shorts, jeans and more.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Twist Legging
Sport these stretchy, comfy leggings to the gym, on a hot girl walk to the coffee shop or simply to lounge around in. The flattering high waist look also features a cute twist detail.
OFFLINE By Aerie OG Washed Drawcord Legging
These drawstring leggings are the comfy, casual loungewear essential you need in your life, especially since they're on sale for just $15.
