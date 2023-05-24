RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Wants Melissa Gorga Out of Her Life Forever in Explosive Reunion Trailer

There's no coming back from this.
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's family feud turns into a full-blown war in The Real Housewives of New Jersey's explosive season 13 reunion trailer.
"I know you hate me," Melissa tells her sister-in-law at the beginning of the preview, "but just try to control yourself."
After trading verbal blows, Teresa signals there's zero hope for their relationship by declaring, "I can't wait to never f--king look at your face again after today."
Melissa's response to Tre seemingly wanting her off the Bravo series? "Why, where you going?" she asks, to which Teresa replies, "You're leaving."
Melissa, her husband Joe Gorga (a.k.a Teresa's brother) and their co-stars also go after Teresa's husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas over his comment that he hired a private detective to investigate castmembers.
"He needs to defend himself by having a folder on all of us," Melissa says before Margaret Josephs claims, "My child was called and threatened at work."
Dolores Catania's ex Frank Catania asks Louie point-blank, "Did you or did you not hire Bo Dietl to do a slander campaign against me and Joe Gorga?" When Louie denies it, Frank claps back, "Louie, you've got no credibility."
Teresa even shocks host Andy Cohen by revealing she made up with former enemy, RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita, over their mutual hate for Melissa.
And when Andy asks her, "You think Melissa put you in jail?" Teresa's response is jaw-dropping: "I spoke to the FBI because of what you've done." (Reminder: Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice both served 11-month and three-year prison sentences for fraud, respectively.)
The tense sneak peek ends with Teresa sobbing as she storms off set with one final message for her brother: "You should be ashamed of yourself. And don't come following me!"
Their reunion battle isn't exactly a surprise as Teresa participated in spreading a cheating rumor about Melissa this season, causing her and Joe to skip Teresa and Louie's August 2022 wedding.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's three-part reunion kicks off Tuesday, May 30, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
