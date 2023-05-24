RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Wants Melissa Gorga Out of Her Life Forever in Explosive Reunion Trailer

Watch : Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Talk RHONJ Finale Fallout & Exit Rumor

There's no coming back from this.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's family feud turns into a full-blown war in The Real Housewives of New Jersey's explosive season 13 reunion trailer.

"I know you hate me," Melissa tells her sister-in-law at the beginning of the preview, "but just try to control yourself."

After trading verbal blows, Teresa signals there's zero hope for their relationship by declaring, "I can't wait to never f--king look at your face again after today."

Melissa's response to Tre seemingly wanting her off the Bravo series? "Why, where you going?" she asks, to which Teresa replies, "You're leaving."

Melissa, her husband Joe Gorga (a.k.a Teresa's brother) and their co-stars also go after Teresa's husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas over his comment that he hired a private detective to investigate castmembers.

"He needs to defend himself by having a folder on all of us," Melissa says before Margaret Josephs claims, "My child was called and threatened at work."