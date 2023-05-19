Jennifer Lopez’s Contour Trick Is Perfect for Makeup Newbies

But when it comes to using actual makeup products to contour, J.Lo revealed her technique in a December 2022 Vogue tutorial.

"Before, I used to go right in the cheekbone," she explained, using a Bobbi Brown contour palette. "But now, I realize that if I do it a little above, it lifts the face a little more."

J.Lo then used the same palette to enhance her pout, noting, "This is not supposed to be lip liner. This goes around the mouth, and if you blend it, it causes just a tiny bit of a shadow that makes your lips look poutier."