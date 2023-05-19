Khloe Kardashian Unveils New Photo of Her Growing Baby Boy

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable photo of herself with her and ex Tristan Thompson's 9-month-old baby boy. Khloe also paid homage to sister Kim Kardashian with an epic t-shirt.

By Alexandra Bellusci May 19, 2023 8:55 PMTags
FamilyBreakupsKim KardashianKeeping Up With The KardashiansCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKidsCouplesCelebritiesNorth WestKhloe KardashianTristan ThompsonTrue Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Tristan Thompson Dating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian's latest family picture is a slam dunk.

The Kardashians star cheekily gave fans a glimpse of her and ex Tristan Thompson's 9-month-old baby boy by sharing a pair of snapshots on social media.

In the May 19 Instagram post, Khloe shared a pic holding her son, who is facing away from the camera donning a grey t-shirt and a head of thick dark hair. As for the Good American founder's ensemble? Well, Khloe sported ripped blue jeans and a t-shirt paying homage to her older sister Kim Kardashian. The white, tight-fitting shirt featured a picture of Kim from an appearance on Good Morning America where she clarified what she meant by her "Get your f--king ass up and work," comment in a Variety interview.

The second photograph features the 38-year-old is gazing at her son while he reaches for her long, blond locks.

Khloe captioned her post, "In my best Kim K voice!"

The reality star and Tristan—who also share daughter True, 5—welcomed their baby boy via surrogate in July, months after it was revealed that the Lakers player had fathered a baby boy, Theo, with Maralee Nichols in Dec. 2021.

photos
Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian's Kids at Friend's Fairytale Party

At the time of her son's arrival, a source close to Khloe shared with E! News that their baby boy was conceived via surrogate "before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else," but nonetheless the two ended up splitting for good. (Tristan is also dad to Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)

These days, the pair continue to co-parent their children. In fact, Khloe recently clapped back at the speculation that she and the NBA star have reunited, after a screenshot of a blind item posted to Instagram suggested otherwise.

"Stop pushing this narrative," Khloe wrote in the comments of a Kardashian fan page May 16. "It's tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Unveils New Photo of Her Growing Baby Boy

2

Univ. of Louisiana at Lafayette Water-Skier Micky Geller Dead at 18

3

Singer Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Estranged Wife Alexis for Affair

The Revenge Body alum went on to explain Kim and daughter North West attending Lakers games is purely to do what the Kardashians do best: support one another.

"Some things are just as simple as they seem," Khloe continued. "A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life."

Keep scrolling to see all of Khloe and Tristan's adorable family photos.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy shared a sweet moment with Khloe's mom Kris Jenner, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Unveils New Photo of Her Growing Baby Boy

2

Univ. of Louisiana at Lafayette Water-Skier Micky Geller Dead at 18

3

Singer Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Estranged Wife Alexis for Affair

4
Exclusive

Is Teresa Giudice Leaving RHONJ? She Says...

5

Jill Duggar Is Ready to Tell Her Story in Bombshell Docu Trailer