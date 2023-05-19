Khloe Kardashian Unveils New Photo of Her Growing Baby Boy

Watch : Khloe Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Tristan Thompson Dating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian's latest family picture is a slam dunk.

The Kardashians star cheekily gave fans a glimpse of her and ex Tristan Thompson's 9-month-old baby boy by sharing a pair of snapshots on social media.

In the May 19 Instagram post, Khloe shared a pic holding her son, who is facing away from the camera donning a grey t-shirt and a head of thick dark hair. As for the Good American founder's ensemble? Well, Khloe sported ripped blue jeans and a t-shirt paying homage to her older sister Kim Kardashian. The white, tight-fitting shirt featured a picture of Kim from an appearance on Good Morning America where she clarified what she meant by her "Get your f--king ass up and work," comment in a Variety interview.

The second photograph features the 38-year-old is gazing at her son while he reaches for her long, blond locks.

Khloe captioned her post, "In my best Kim K voice!"

The reality star and Tristan—who also share daughter True, 5—welcomed their baby boy via surrogate in July, months after it was revealed that the Lakers player had fathered a baby boy, Theo, with Maralee Nichols in Dec. 2021.