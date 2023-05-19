Khloe Kardashian Unveils New Photo of Her Growing Baby Boy

Khloe Kardashian's latest family picture is a slam dunk.
The Kardashians star cheekily gave fans a glimpse of her and ex Tristan Thompson's 9-month-old baby boy by sharing a pair of snapshots on social media.
In the May 19 Instagram post, Khloe shared a pic holding her son, who is facing away from the camera donning a grey t-shirt and a head of thick dark hair. As for the Good American founder's ensemble? Well, Khloe sported ripped blue jeans and a t-shirt paying homage to her older sister Kim Kardashian. The white, tight-fitting shirt featured a picture of Kim from an appearance on Good Morning America where she clarified what she meant by her "Get your f--king ass up and work," comment in a Variety interview.
The second photograph features the 38-year-old is gazing at her son while he reaches for her long, blond locks.
Khloe captioned her post, "In my best Kim K voice!"
The reality star and Tristan—who also share daughter True, 5—welcomed their baby boy via surrogate in July, months after it was revealed that the Lakers player had fathered a baby boy, Theo, with Maralee Nichols in Dec. 2021.
At the time of her son's arrival, a source close to Khloe shared with E! News that their baby boy was conceived via surrogate "before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else," but nonetheless the two ended up splitting for good. (Tristan is also dad to Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)
These days, the pair continue to co-parent their children. In fact, Khloe recently clapped back at the speculation that she and the NBA star have reunited, after a screenshot of a blind item posted to Instagram suggested otherwise.
"Stop pushing this narrative," Khloe wrote in the comments of a Kardashian fan page May 16. "It's tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…."
The Revenge Body alum went on to explain Kim and daughter North West attending Lakers games is purely to do what the Kardashians do best: support one another.
"Some things are just as simple as they seem," Khloe continued. "A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life."
Keep scrolling to see all of Khloe and Tristan's adorable family photos.