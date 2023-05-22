Your First Look at American Ninja Warrior Season 15's Most Insane Course Ever

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

American Ninja Warrior is upping the stakes like never before.

Ahead of the season 15 premiere, E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the competition's new and improved obstacle course. And if you thought the challenges seemed near-impossible before, you won't believe what America's most talented athletes are facing this time around.

For the first time in the TV show's history, the ninjas will race side-by-side and head-to-head in the qualifying and semi-final rounds as they attempt to win a spot in the national finals in Las Vegas.

"It's gonna be ninja versus ninja all season," co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila says in the sneak peek. "My heart is racing because we're going racing."

Bu that's not the only twist shaking up the competition. There's a new opening obstacle, plus the Mega Wall is taller than ever before at a whopping 18 and a half feet.

"You think you know American Ninja Warrior?" co-host Matt Iseman adds. "Think again."