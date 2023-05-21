Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : See Blake Lively's RED HAIR in It Ends With Us Photos

Summertime and the transformations are dramatic.

As the temperatures continue to rise, celebrities are heading to their stylists to freshen up their looks and several stars debuted vibrant new hair colors this week. Helen Mirren showed off a bold blue hue while attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, while Blake Lively was spotted for the first time with fiery red locks while filming the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us. You know you love it.

Plus, Camila Cabello returned to her "dark and sexy" tresses after sporting highlights for several months and Jennifer Love Hewitt decided to lighten her brunette strands to achieve her dream "summer vibes."

But celebs weren't just changing their hair colors: Stranger Things star Sadie Sink sent fans into the upside down by chopping her red tresses into an edgy mullet and Blac Chyna shaved half of her head to achieve a "mushroom cut."