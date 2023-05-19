How Taylor Lautner Grew Out of His Resentment Towards Twilight Fame

Watch : Taylor Lautner Talks "Resentment" Toward Twilight Fame

Taylor Lautner isn't into trashing his time with Twilight these days.

In fact, in a glow-up that would make any vampire proud, he's letting go and embracing his past. As he recently shared, the actor "only fond memories" of his time in the film series, confessing there was a lingering "resentment" at first for the life he may he had missed during those years.

"I was always incredibly thankful and feel super blessed for what it brought me but maybe there was a little bit of, like, resentment, deep in there, going like 'I wish I could have experienced this part of normalcy,'" he said during the May 18 episode of SiriusXM's TODAY Radio Show. "Now, I wouldn't change it, but I think it needed the growth to get to that place."

After a decade since he last portrayed werewolf Jacob Black, the actor added that he "needed the space" after being rocketed to stardom as a teenager.