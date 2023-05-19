Calpak's Major Memorial Day Sale Is Here: Get 55% Off Suitcase Bundles, Carry-Ons & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to fashion-forward summer travel essentials, Calpak is the place to shop. The brand's designs are made to be trendy and durable, so you can travel while looking and feeling equally stylish and organized. The reliable, top-notch suitcases tend to have lots of pockets and compartments, which is an obvious must if you're looking to travel efficiently.
So, if you're in the market to freshen up your travel essentials, you need to take advantage of Calpak's Memorial Day sale. Right now, you can score up to 55% off on Calpak's supportive, practical and versatile suitcases, travel accessories, backpacks, bags and more. The deals are only here for a limited time, so be sure to shop them ahead of your long weekend Memorial Day plans and big summer getaway.
What are the best Calpak Memorial Day deals?
Calpak is known for their durable, high-quality suitcases, bags and other travel essentials, and their Memorial Day deals are starting right now! You can score up to 55% off on a ton of Calpak must-have's, from luggage bundles to ultra-plush neck pillows and more. Find our favorite Calpak sale items below.
Starter Bundle
Snag this Starter Bundle to be prepared for all your summer travels. The durable, practical set includes a carry-on, check-in suitcase, three packing cubes, two pouches and a luggage tag for under $300, which is a total steal.
Astyll Large Luggage
This hardsided spinner suitcase is stylish, supportive and super durable. The spacious yet lightweight luggage has a TSA approved lock, giving you an added security measure for all your travels.
Ambeur Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage
Looking for your new favorite carry-on luggage? This front pocket carry-on will be your go-to. It has a TSA-friendly lock, front laptop pocket that will ease some of your TSA-related anxiety and a divider with multiple pockets. You'll have the most organized trip of your life with this luggage!
Ambeur 3-Piece Luggage Set
This three-piece luggage set will have you set for all your travels. The suitcases are expandable, lightweight and hardsided.
One reviewer raves, "The look and style of my set is sophisticated and sleek. The functionality is perfect with the lightweight design and the wheels that make moving around easy."
Ambeur Mini Carry-On Luggage
This mini carry-on luggage is perfect for those quick travels or that Memorial Day weekend trip you've got planned. It has lots of dividers and compartments for organizing all your essentials, and the compact size will fit beneath most airplane seats.
Glenroe Backpack
This backpack has a ton of positive reviews for its "organization" and "versatility." It has lots of different compartments and pockets, making it super practical for travel.
Neck Pillow and Eye Mask
Score this plush neck pillow and eye mask duo for just $38. You deserve your beauty sleep while traveling long hours, too!
Hotel CALPAK Tote Bag
This tote bag will be your go-to for traveling, the beach and daily use. The spacious, relaxed tote is roomy enough for all your essentials, and reviewers love the durable, separate pockets.
Women's Relaxed French Terry Sweatshirt
Travel in comfort and style in this oversized terry sweatshirt. The cotton crewneck is just thick enough to keep you warm during your journey, but not bulky. The best part? You can score it for under $20 right now.
Women's Relaxed French Terry Shorts
Pair the crewneck with these matching terry shorts. Not only are they great for travel, but you can lounge and relax in them all day, every day.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on mattresses, furniture, indoor furniture, and outdoor furniture.
Looking for more travel finds? Shop these under $25 Amazon products to avoid breaking out on vacation.