How To Get Rid of a Pimple Fast: 10 Holy Grail Solutions That Work in Hours

It seems like a pimple always shows up right before a big event, right? You're busy enough living your life. Who has time to obsess over a zit when you have other things to do? Not me and not you. Make sure you're always prepared when a pimple appears by shopping ahead of time.

The La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment is my absolute favorite breakout solution. I know you don't believe me, but it actually starts working on my skin in minutes. If I want to attack a zit overnight, I use these hydrocolloid pimple patches, which have 90,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This affordable clay mask combats my breakouts and keeps oil at bay. If you really want to take things up a notch, use this three-minute red and blue light therapy device.

If you have your "just in case of emergency" products stocked in your bathroom, you can attack a breakout as soon as it arrives. Still on the hunt for your go-to pimple solutions? Here are some holy grail products that shoppers can't stop raving about.