How To Get Rid of a Pimple Fast: 10 Holy Grail Solutions That Work in Hours

It seems like a pimple always shows up right before a big event, right? You're busy enough living your life. Who has time to obsess over a zit when you have other things to do? Not me and not you. Make sure you're always prepared when a pimple appears by shopping ahead of time.
The La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment is my absolute favorite breakout solution. I know you don't believe me, but it actually starts working on my skin in minutes. If I want to attack a zit overnight, I use these hydrocolloid pimple patches, which have 90,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This affordable clay mask combats my breakouts and keeps oil at bay. If you really want to take things up a notch, use this three-minute red and blue light therapy device.
If you have your "just in case of emergency" products stocked in your bathroom, you can attack a breakout as soon as it arrives. Still on the hunt for your go-to pimple solutions? Here are some holy grail products that shoppers can't stop raving about.
Fast Pimple Solutions
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment
You may think it's impossible for any skincare product to deliver results within minutes. Not only that, but who's actually monitoring their skin mere minutes after applying a product? Believe it or not, I actually did look in the mirror 15 minutes after applying the La Roche-Posay Acne Spot Treatment, but let me explain why. I did not actually think I would see an improvement in my skin because that's a ridiculous expectation. I just wanted to make sure my super sensitive, easily irritated skin wasn't red or freaking out. I figured that I could immediately wash off the product and apply a calming product if there was an issue. Sadly, that's what I've had to do many times before,
Imagine my shock when my skin wasn't red, it didn't itch, and that patch of acne actually looked much better than it did just a few minutes prior. I was at a point where I had zero optimism that any product was going to help, so I did not bother to take before and after photos, but I wish I did because I don't blame anyone for being skeptical of this claim. When I woke up the next morning, I was so happy to see additional improvements.
This is an absolute lifesaver in my experience. It has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "I bought this because I saw many good tik tok reviews about the product. I have acne and small bumps on my forehead that just don't seem to ever go away. I used this product and saw change in literally 3 days. It's my holy grail and I only use it when I see a breakout approaching. 10/10 recommend!"
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches
Even if you are consistent with your skincare routine, a pimple will pop up here and there. We are always prepared for those moments by keeping the Mighty Patch on hand. These hydrocolloid acne patches are true miracle workers. Just put on one of these stickers before you go to bed and you'll wake up to improved skin. You can also use them during the day, but I always end up applying them as an overnight treatment. The medical-grade hydrocolloid absorbs impurities from blemishes, reducing the size of pimples, and preventing you from picking at them, according to the brand.
It has 3,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 90,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "NEED THESE. Bury me with these please. My holy grail. Use them often for hormonal acne or white heads. Just perfection. Get rid of a pimple overnight and prevents them from worsening."
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots
There's no shame in my skincare game. Yes, I will actually wear a pimple patch during the day (and in public). I wore these for a month and no one ever noticed. They are designed to be super subtle and thin so no one can tell you're mid-skincare treatment during a day at the office.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "The best. Been loving these patches! They are the holy grail, I swear I apply to my face and my pimple I'm gone within a few hours or the next day! I will be buying these again you definitely need to try them out if you haven't!"
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
I run to this drying lotion when I have one of those big, red pimples that hurt. You know what I'm talking about, unfortunately. This is a great way to dry up a zit and reduce the size majorly. I notice a difference in 20 minutes, but this is also a great overnight treatment. The other thing I love about this product is that one container lasts me for well over a year, so it's definitely worth the purchase. This product has 23,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 2,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 58K+ Sephora Loves.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "This stuff is my holy grail when I get break outs. I have tried SO MANY techniques to my breakouts. BUT THIS STUFF!!!! OMG!!! I take a q-tip and dab it into the pink solution (do not shake!!) and then dab it onto my upcoming acne or acne in general before I go to bed, and then BAM! The next morning, it's practically gone!"
Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel with Maximum Strength 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Medication
Use this spot treatment gel to reduce the size and redness of acne in just two minutes, according to Neutrogena. This is a strong acne fighter and it prevents new breakouts, per the brand. It has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "This is my holy grail product. Hands down. Now that I'm at the age where my acne seems to be finally calming down, it's just a matter of scars fading and dealing with the random pimples that seem to love popping up on my face. I just put some of this on and in a few hours, the pimple seems to calm down and by the next day, it's definitely smaller and less red."
Differin Acne Treatment Gel, 30 Day Supply, Retinoid Treatment for Face with 0.1% Adapalene, Gentle Skin Care for Acne Prone Sensitive Skin
Treat and prevent acne breakout when you add the Differin Acne Treatment Gel to your routine. According to the brand, it "clears breakouts where they start (deep in pores) and prevents new acne from forming, which ultimately restores skin's texture and tone." This gel has 37,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "Only took 30 years to find something that works! I have literally struggled with acne since I was in 4th grade. often times I would get really deep painful cystic acne which left terrible scars, but other times it has been tons of smaller pimples that still left their mark long after the pimple was gone. It has been nonstop and I promise I've tried nearly everything. Some things would help control it to just a monthly breakout during 'that time' but never have I gone months with hardly any blemishes at all! I've had 1 blemish appear, and amazingly it was gone in a day, and didn't leave a scar!!"
Thayers Lemon Oil Control Blemish Stick
This blemish roller is formulated with witch hazel, lemon, and soothing aloe vera. This is a powerful treatment that targets acne and controls oil, according to the brand. Another great thing about this formula is that it's alcohol-free. It has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "FINALLY something to get rid of the acne on my forehead. Yes, try this. Also the lemongrass makes it smell amazing... love that. It's not costly, so you WANT to give this a shot. I've been using every other day and it's awesome. 10 out of 10."
AcneFree Terminator 10 Acne Spot Treatment with Benzoyl Peroxide 10% Maximum Strength Acne Cream Treatment
This is a super affordable spot treatment that really comes through. You can apply this 2-3 times a day to reduce the size of your pimple and you'll be amazed by how quickly it works. It has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "MY HOLY GRAIL. I rarely write reviews but this stuff is absolute magic!!!! I noticed a difference overnight! I mostly suffer from teenage hormonal acne. I had stubborn little bumps & acne all over my forehead for the last few MONTHS and this stuff got rid of all of it in a week. I'VE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER WITH MY SKIN!!!"
Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X Super Volcanic Clusters Face Treatment
This has been one of my go-to face masks for years. It's great to clear up congested skin without irritating my face. I use it about once a week and I always make sure to never run out of it. It has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley. It has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 116.6K+ Sephora Loves.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "This mask is literally my holy grail, I use it twice a week and its amazing, is glides on slowly and you only have to keep it on for 10 minutes to see such a difference in your skin, it's literally so smooth after using it and I notice that my skin has gotten healthier and brighter since I have been using Innisfree Products."
Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment
Elevate your skincare routine to the next level with the Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment. This device uses red and blue light to treat acne. It's a pain-free device that improves the appearance of pimples and breakouts in addition to speeding up healing, according to the brand.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "I kid you not, this saved my skin! Plain and short- this is my holy grail. I'm always going to buy this, for as long as I live! My skin is acne prone and sensitive. Just recently I figured out the skin routine that works for me, with this included of course. The blue light therapy helps keep my acne at bay and the spot treatment saves my skin from any incoming pimples. Seriously couldn't live without these two items!"
