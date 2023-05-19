Remember the Titans Actor Ethan Suplee Reflects on 250-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Watch : Post Malone SLAMS Claims His Weight Loss Is Due to Drugs

Ethan Suplee is going strong on his health and fitness journey.

Three years after getting candid about his 250 pound weight loss journey, the Remember the Titans star shared a photo of himself from the early 2000s and a recent photo of himself at the gym showing off a leaner physique.

"Once upon a time, the whole world was an impossibility," he captioned the May 18 post. "Conquering all of it is still impossible, so I'm just concentrating on today."

Leaving his fans with words of encouragement he concluded, "If today becomes too much, I will focus on right now. Right now, I'm ok, I will beat right now."

Ethan also reposted the photo of himself back in the day on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Congratulations on making it this far. What can you do to improve from here?"

Back in 2020, the My Name Is Earl actor gave insight into where his eating habits stemmed from amid his body transformation.