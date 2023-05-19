Remember the Titans Actor Ethan Suplee Reflects on 250-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Ethan Suplee is going strong on his health and fitness journey.
Three years after getting candid about his 250 pound weight loss journey, the Remember the Titans star shared a photo of himself from the early 2000s and a recent photo of himself at the gym showing off a leaner physique.
"Once upon a time, the whole world was an impossibility," he captioned the May 18 post. "Conquering all of it is still impossible, so I'm just concentrating on today."
Leaving his fans with words of encouragement he concluded, "If today becomes too much, I will focus on right now. Right now, I'm ok, I will beat right now."
Ethan also reposted the photo of himself back in the day on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Congratulations on making it this far. What can you do to improve from here?"
Back in 2020, the My Name Is Earl actor gave insight into where his eating habits stemmed from amid his body transformation.
"I guess the first diet I was ever on, I was 5 years old," Ethan recalled on his American Glutton podcast in 2020. "I had not thought about food really other than enjoying food up until that point. I went to visit my grandparents in Vermont, and they were kind of shocked at the state of me. Now back then—this was like late '70s, early '80s—the fat version of me at 5-years-old was probably close to what the average is today, but back then it was startling. You know, there weren't a lot of fat kids back then, certainly not as many as there are now."
He continued, "So they weighed me and they were just shocked. I don't know what the numbers were but their response was not good and they started limiting my food."
From then on out he struggled with his weight fluctuating noting he felt "food was something people didn't want me to have."
But he noted that in recent years he's developed a healthier relationship with food and his body.
"Food is a functional fuel I use to live," Ethan added, "and that's how I am thinking about it right now."