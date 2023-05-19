Salman Rushdie Makes First Onstage Appearance Since Stabbing Attack

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Salman Rushdie is back in the spotlight, nine months after being critically injured in a stabbing.

The author made a surprise appearance May 19 at the PEN America Literary Award Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City May 19, where he was honored with the Centenary Courage Award. And while addressing the crowd, Rushdie, 75, who received a standing ovation as he appeared onstage, alluded to the horrific incident.

"Well, hi everybody," the novelist told the crowd. "It's nice to be back—as opposed to not being back, which was also an option. I'm pretty glad the dice rolled this way."

Last August, Rushdie was preparing to speak at an event at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, NY, when a man rushed the stage and stabbed him multiple times in areas such as his face, neck, abdomen and chest.

The attack left Rushdie blind in one eye and also affected the use of one of his hands. Soon after the incident, the suspect, Hadi Mater, was charged with attempted murder and assault. He has pleaded not guilty and his case is pending.