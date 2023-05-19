Auli’i Cravalho Reveals If She'll Return as Moana for Live-Action Remake

Watch : Dwayne Johnson REVEALS Moana Live-Action Remake

Auli'i Cravalho has officially revealed how far she'll go in the live-action Moana remake.

The animated film's leading lady has shared with fans that despite acting as an executive producer on the film, she will not be reprising her leading role.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," the 22-year-old shared in a video posted to her Instagram May 19. "In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role."

"I believe that it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell," she continued, "So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength."

Auli'i did share some words to whoever takes on the role, and her hopes for the film's impact, "I am truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific-Island descent. To honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures, and communities that help inspire her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful pacific representation to come."