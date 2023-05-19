Nicky Hilton Shares Advice She Gave Sister Paris Hilton On Her First Year of Motherhood

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Gucci

The sisters aren't the only ones in the family to recently welcome a bundle of joy. Last September, their brother Barron Hilton II and his wife Tessa announced the birth of their son Caspian Barron Hilton, now 8 months. (They also share daughter Milou Alizée Hilton, 3.)

"Funny, we had all girls in the family and, in the last year, my brother had a son, Paris had a son and I had a son," Nicky told E!. "So, we've been flooded with boys, and it's amazing to see the bond between them."

So, what does a typical playdate look like?

"It's a lot of parallel playing," she explained, "and we put them on the floor, and they hang out next to each other and we hang out. But that's sort of how it was growing up with my mom, and her sisters, and our cousins and we're all best friends like sisters. We celebrated [Kim Richards' daughter] Whitney [Davis]'s bachelorette in Malibu, which was quite nostalgic and fun, the whole gang being back together."

And the heiress tries to follow the same advice she gave Paris about taking in the little moments. Speaking about her son's milestones, Nicky noted, "He's teething. He's trying to stand. He's trying to talk. He's trying to walk. He's almost saying, 'Mama,' but not quite there yet."

Reporting by Nikaline McCarley