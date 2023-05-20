Get $148 J.Crew Jeans for $19, a $118 Dress for $28 and More Mind-Blowing Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The only thing better than shopping a sale is getting an extra discount on sale prices. The more money you can save, the more things you can buy, right? Well, that's up to you, but if you want to expand your wardrobe and get some good deals, you can get extra savings from J.Crew this weekend.
Use the promo code SHOPEARLY to get an additional 50% off the J.Crew sale section. Here's what you need to know: the prices are not as they appear. Get that extra discount when you apply the code at checkout. You can also get up to 50% off summer-ready styles, no promo code needed.
You can get these $148 J.Crew jeans for just $19. Feel pretty in pink when you wear this tie-front dress, which is on sale for only $28 (originally $118). Add this black dress to your life for $38 instead of paying $158. Those aren't the only good deals. Here's a roundup with more amazing styles at jaw-dropping prices.
J.Crew Deals
J.Crew Tie-Front Voile Cover-Up Midi Dress
Wear this as a dress or a cover-up. This is one of those looks that's so easy to wear, yet it looks so stylish. Get it in pink, green, or black.
J.Crew Button-Front Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress
You can never have too many dresses. This puff sleeve dress can be easily dressed up or dressed down. You can easily adjust the neckline but undoing some buttons.
J.Crew Spring Garden Top in Cotton Poplin Stripe
Here's a classic top that will always be in style. Rock this with jeans or dress it up. You have lots of options with this polished piece. There are three colors to choose from.
J.Crew Ruffleneck Mini Dress in Eyelet
Eyelet is a fashion staple for spring. This floaty mini dress is so comfortable and chic.
J.Crew Halter Cross-Back Cotton Voile Cover-Up Dress in Blue Floral
Here's an ideal "throw on and go" look. Planning an outfit doesn't get any easier than a romper. Dress this up for a night out or go casual at the beach.
J.Crew Slouchy-Straight Dad Jean in Primerose Wash
You can always rely on J.Crew jeans. These are stylish, durable, and they truly go with everything.
J.Crew 1997 Mules in Patent Leather
These patent leather shoes will be in style forever. Get them in beige light blue. They are incredibly versatile and endlessly chic.
J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Ecru
These ivory pants are very summer in the Hamptons, right? Keep it chic in this classic style.
J.Crew Ruched Midi Dress in Vintage Rib
This dress is equal parts cute and comfortable. You'll never want to take this off and you'll want it in every color.
J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Cropped Chambray Shirt
Invest in your wardrobe with a timeless chambray shirt you can wear forever and style in so many ways. There are seven colors and prints to choose from.
J.Crew New Perfect Lightweight Jacket
This is called the "perfect" jacket because it really is. It exudes casual sophistication and it's water-repellant and wind-resistant. There are a few colors to choose from.
J.Crew Bow One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit in Blushing Meadow
Bring style to the beach with one of these one-shoulder swimsuits. There are several colors and prints to choose from.
J.Crew Cotton Voile Keyhole Cover-up Maxi Dress in Blushing Meadow
Go for a look that's sweet and sexy when you wear this keyhole, floral dress.
J.Crew Smocked Beach Short in Blue Stripe
These striped shorts are the perfect swimsuit cover-up. They'd also look adorable with a white tank. There are a few colors to choose from.
J.Crew Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Tank
Meet your new favorite layering piece, an adorable magenta sweater tank. It comes in four colors.
Still shopping? You can shop Memorial Day 2023 sales early with major savings from Kate Spade, Coach, Nordstrom Rack, and more.