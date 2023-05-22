Anne Hathaway's Stylist Erin Walsh Explains the Star's Groundbreaking Fashion Era

Anne Hathaway on the red carpet? Groundbreaking. But, like, actually.
There's no denying the superstar's new sense of style is reigning supreme, as she's gone full force in fiercely bold looks that range from head-to-toe leopard print to a dominatrix-esque naked dress. As for what ignited the Devil Wears Prada actress' fashion renaissance? As her stylist Erin Walsh put it in an exclusive interview with E! News, the clothes are merely a reflection of the star's inner self.
"What's more stylish than a woman who is embodying her ultimate essence and dressing the part?" the stylist pointed out. "Anne is beautiful inside and out."
Moreover, Erin believes that one of the reasons the Interstellar star's fans are connecting with her newfound fashion is because of her self-assurance.
"People are searching for more in the people they look up to," she said. "It's a visceral thing—everyone wants to feel like they're enough, like they're beautiful, like they have a purpose and have substance. It's very inspiring to see someone actually glowing."
She added, "It resonates because people want to feel it themselves."
Having this mindset is what shines through and goes beyond the clothes. As Erin put it, "Style is about confidence because it comes down to deciding to own and project in this world your very essence."
The stylist doesn't just talk the talk either, she puts her philosophy into motion with the collaborations she takes on. That's why she recently partnered with eyewear brand Silhouette.
"Your eyes are the gateway to your soul, so by framing them, you get to decide how people define your essence," she explained. "Wouldn't you want to perfectly frame your face?"
And whether or not you'd consider yourself a fashionista, Erin offered words of advice that anyone can put into practice the next time they get dressed. Put simply, she shared, "Try to have fun."
Now that you know Anne's secret sauce to looking good from the inside out, go ahead and take a style cue from her fashion playbook and relive her best wardrobe moments over the years.