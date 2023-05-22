Exclusive

Anne Hathaway's Stylist Erin Walsh Explains the Star's Groundbreaking Fashion Era

Anne Hathaway's stylist Erin Walsh spoke to E! News about why the star has been slaying each red carpet and how you can dress the part.

By Alyssa Morin May 22, 2023 10:00 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAnne HathawayInterviewsExclusivesE! Insider
Watch: Inside Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

Anne Hathaway on the red carpet? Groundbreaking. But, like, actually.

There's no denying the superstar's new sense of style is reigning supreme, as she's gone full force in fiercely bold looks that range from head-to-toe leopard print to a dominatrix-esque naked dress. As for what ignited the Devil Wears Prada actress' fashion renaissance? As her stylist Erin Walsh put it in an exclusive interview with E! News, the clothes are merely a reflection of the star's inner self.

"What's more stylish than a woman who is embodying her ultimate essence and dressing the part?" the stylist pointed out. "Anne is beautiful inside and out."

Moreover, Erin believes that one of the reasons the Interstellar star's fans are connecting with her newfound fashion is because of her self-assurance.

"People are searching for more in the people they look up to," she said. "It's a visceral thing—everyone wants to feel like they're enough, like they're beautiful, like they have a purpose and have substance. It's very inspiring to see someone actually glowing."

photos
Anne Hathaway Through the Years

She added, "It resonates because people want to feel it themselves."

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

Trending Stories

1

Iam Tongi Wins American Idol Season 21

2

Martha Stewart's Top Wellness Tips Revealed

3

Jennifer Lawrence Showcases a Red Hot Look at Cannes Film Festival

Having this mindset is what shines through and goes beyond the clothes. As Erin put it, "Style is about confidence because it comes down to deciding to own and project in this world your very essence."

The stylist doesn't just talk the talk either, she puts her philosophy into motion with the collaborations she takes on. That's why she recently partnered with eyewear brand Silhouette.

"Your eyes are the gateway to your soul, so by framing them, you get to decide how people define your essence," she explained. "Wouldn't you want to perfectly frame your face?"

Instagram

And whether or not you'd consider yourself a fashionista, Erin offered words of advice that anyone can put into practice the next time they get dressed. Put simply, she shared, "Try to have fun."

Jojo Korsh/BFA

Now that you know Anne's secret sauce to looking good from the inside out, go ahead and take a style cue from her fashion playbook and relive her best wardrobe moments over the years.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari
All That Glitters Is Gold

In Versace and wearing Bulgari jewelry.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cat's Got Your Tongue

In Valentino.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images
Dominatrix Darling

In Valentino.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Met Gala Maven

In Versace.

Gotham/GC Images
Working Girl Vibes

In a Christopher John Rogers coat and Valentino dress with a Victoria Beckham bag, Wolford tights and Isabel Marant knee-high boots.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC
Bedazzled Beauty

In Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Power Suit

In Elie Saab.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Barbiecore Babe

In Valentino.

Gotham/WireImage
Monocrhomatic Moment

In Michael Kors.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Out Of This World

In Ralph Lauren

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Love in Lace

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Simply Sheeth

In Protagonist. 

Franziska Krug/Getty Images
Dominatrix Doll

In Valentino.

Mathew Imaging/WireImage
Pop of Pink

In Solace London.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Show Us Your Feathers

In Rodarte.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
White on White

In IRO blazer and Theory trousers.

Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images
Back It Up

In Calvin Klein.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Crystal Clear

In Wes Gordon.

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
Dark Details

In Chanel Couture.

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
Picking Sides

In Rodarte.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Slip & Sleek

In Richard Nicoll.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Webbed Beauty

In Christopher Kane.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Radiant Red

In Calvin Klein.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Metallic Intrigue

In Gucci halter.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Chanel
Little Black Yes

In Chanel.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Blond Bombshell

In Givenchy.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Column Goddess

In Chanel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Punk Princess

In vintage Valentino Couture.

ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Shine On

In Saint Laurent.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Prada Perfection

in Prada.

photos
View More Photos From Anne Hathaway's Best Looks
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Iam Tongi Wins American Idol Season 21

2

Martha Stewart's Top Wellness Tips Revealed

3

Jennifer Lawrence Showcases a Red Hot Look at Cannes Film Festival

4

Foo Fighters Announce New Drummer a Year After Taylor Hawkins' Death

5

Nick Cannon Reveals Which of His Children He Spends the Most Time With