Anne Hathaway's Stylist Erin Walsh Explains the Star's Groundbreaking Fashion Era

Watch : Inside Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

Anne Hathaway on the red carpet? Groundbreaking. But, like, actually.

There's no denying the superstar's new sense of style is reigning supreme, as she's gone full force in fiercely bold looks that range from head-to-toe leopard print to a dominatrix-esque naked dress. As for what ignited the Devil Wears Prada actress' fashion renaissance? As her stylist Erin Walsh put it in an exclusive interview with E! News, the clothes are merely a reflection of the star's inner self.

"What's more stylish than a woman who is embodying her ultimate essence and dressing the part?" the stylist pointed out. "Anne is beautiful inside and out."

Moreover, Erin believes that one of the reasons the Interstellar star's fans are connecting with her newfound fashion is because of her self-assurance.

"People are searching for more in the people they look up to," she said. "It's a visceral thing—everyone wants to feel like they're enough, like they're beautiful, like they have a purpose and have substance. It's very inspiring to see someone actually glowing."