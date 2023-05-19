Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Addresses Near-Physical Reunion Fight With Tom Sandoval

Watch : James Kennedy Calls Cheating on Ex Raquel Leviss "Not a Proud Moment"

James Kennedy is not holding back.

So don't expect him to pump the brakes when it comes to confronting Tom Sandoval about cheating on Ariana Madix at Vanderpump Rules' upcoming season 10 reunion.

In fact, things get so contentious while rehashing the TomTom co-owner's months-long affair with Raquel Leviss that the two co-stars nearly come to blows.

"There was enough for me to get heated about," James explained to E! News at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala on May 18. "I've been working a lot on my anger recently, but like, that was just a bit too much. I had to get it out that day. Because if not, when else am I gonna get the chance? You know?"

As VPR's shocking reunion trailer teased, the DJ tells Tom he's "a worm with a mustache" and labels his former fiancée a "backstabbing hoe" over their affair before calling them both "poo poo heads." James even gets out of his chair and rushes Tom saying, "I will f--k you up so quickly."