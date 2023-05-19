University of Louisiana at Lafayette Water-Skier Micky Geller Dead at 18

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is mourning one of its star athletes.
Michael Arthur "Micky" Geller, a freshman at the college and a member of the school's Ragin' Cajuns water ski team, died May 6. He was 18.
The cause of his death was not released. Water Ski Canada, of which he was a member, announced on Facebook May 15 that Micky had "died suddenly."
The student athlete, who represented the organization at events such as the U17 IWWF World Championships and the 2022 Pan American Championships, also received a public tribute from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
"It is with great sadness that the University will lower the University flag to half-staff in memory of Michael Arthur 'Micky' Geller on Thursday, May 18," the school said in a Facebook post. "Micky was a freshman kinesiology major from Carp, Ontario, Canada, and was a member of the National Championship Ragin' Cajuns Waterski Team. Micky was ranked 6th in the world as a junior water skier in the U21 jump."
The message continued, "His friends and family remain in the thoughts, hearts and prayers of many at the University."
The Ragin' Cajuns water ski team also mourned Micky on social media.
"Micky was a valued member of both The Ragin' Cajuns Water Ski Team and Water Ski Canada," read a post on their Instagram. "His love for water skiing was evident in everything he did, from his training and competitions to his interactions with his teammates and coaches."
The post continued, "Micky will always be remembered for his amazing work ethic, unending passion, humor, athleticism, and charisma. He loved nothing more than hitting the ramp and flying far but also enjoyed rock climbing, motorcycling, snowmobiling, engaging in deep conversation and debates about current events, and music."
Micky is survived by his parents Bobbiann and Mitch as well as his sister Chloe.
"There are so many people who truly loved Micky simply because he loved so generously," his family said in his obituary. "Our boy will be remembered for his empathy, passion, strength, fearlessness, drive, discipline and limitless potential."