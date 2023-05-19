University of Louisiana at Lafayette Water-Skier Micky Geller Dead at 18

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is mourning one of its star athletes.

Michael Arthur "Micky" Geller, a freshman at the college and a member of the school's Ragin' Cajuns water ski team, died May 6. He was 18.

The cause of his death was not released. Water Ski Canada, of which he was a member, announced on Facebook May 15 that Micky had "died suddenly."

The student athlete, who represented the organization at events such as the U17 IWWF World Championships and the 2022 Pan American Championships, also received a public tribute from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

"It is with great sadness that the University will lower the University flag to half-staff in memory of Michael Arthur 'Micky' Geller on Thursday, May 18," the school said in a Facebook post. "Micky was a freshman kinesiology major from Carp, Ontario, Canada, and was a member of the National Championship Ragin' Cajuns Waterski Team. Micky was ranked 6th in the world as a junior water skier in the U21 jump."