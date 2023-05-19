Save 80% On Kate Spade Crossbody Bags: Shop These Under $100 Picks Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You're too busy to hold a handbag. Go hands-free and keep things moving with a crossbody handbag. You can even rock it as a shoulder bag. A crossbody bag is essential for anyone who's always on the go. It's a great accessory for a concert, sports game, or music festival. It's the must-have you need for a day full of errands. It's your go-to for a night out when you just want to dance without worrying about your bag all night.
If you want to expand your wardrobe with some great accessories, you can get major deals on crossbody bags from Kate Spade Surprise. The site has great deals, but you can get an extra 20% off already-discounted items. Depending on which bags you purchase, you can save up to 80%.
Here are some stylish Kate Spade crossbody bags under $100. If you see something you love, shop now before these prices disappear.
Kate Spade Crossbody Bags Under $100
Kate Spade Smile Tweed Small Crossbody
Go for a preppy, classic aesthetic with this cute tweed bag from Kate Spade. You can carry it by the chain strap or use the long strap to rock it as a crossbody or shoulder bag.
Kate Spade Kristi Floral Flap Crossbody
Bring some vibrant cheer to your wardrobe with this blue floral bag.
Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody Set
There's nothing mellow about this yellow. Add a pop of sunshine to any outfit with the Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody Set.
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody
Spread the love with this heart-adorned crossbody bag.
Kate Spade Leila Mini Flap Crossbody
A flap crossbody bag is a classic that will always be in style. This is a smart investment for your wardrobe that you'll use for years to come. It's on sale in three colors.
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody
Add some flowers to your life with this floral print bag.
Kate Spade Kristi Crossbody
Carry this by the shorter strap or work it as a crossbody with the long strap. It also comes in black and amethyst.
Kate Spade Leila Triple Gusset Crossbody
The Kate Spade Leila Triple Gusset Crossbody is just what you need to carry all your necessities without the bulk. This bag also comes in black and brown.
Kate Spade Laurel Way Rima Crossbody
This green bag is mint to be in your life. You can also get it in pink and black.
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody
Feel pretty in pink with this brightly hued bag. Or you can get it in black or pastel pink.
Kate Spade Sadie Envelope Crossbody
You need one of these envelope crossbody bags in every color.
Still shopping? Pair your crossbody bag with one of these exercise dresses that shoppers love.