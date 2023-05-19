Save 80% On Kate Spade Crossbody Bags: Shop These Under $100 Picks Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You're too busy to hold a handbag. Go hands-free and keep things moving with a crossbody handbag. You can even rock it as a shoulder bag. A crossbody bag is essential for anyone who's always on the go. It's a great accessory for a concert, sports game, or music festival. It's the must-have you need for a day full of errands. It's your go-to for a night out when you just want to dance without worrying about your bag all night.

If you want to expand your wardrobe with some great accessories, you can get major deals on crossbody bags from Kate Spade Surprise. The site has great deals, but you can get an extra 20% off already-discounted items. Depending on which bags you purchase, you can save up to 80%.

Here are some stylish Kate Spade crossbody bags under $100. If you see something you love, shop now before these prices disappear.