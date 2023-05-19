Lisa Vanderpump Defends Her Support for Tom Sandoval During Vanderpump Rules Finale

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Finale: Watch Every BOMBSHELL Moment

Lisa Vanderpump doesn't exactly have rules when it comes to being there for this particular group of friends.

So when Tom Sandoval came to the restaurateur during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale fresh from his split from Ariana Madix due to his affair with Raquel Leviss coming to light, the SUR boss didn't feel the need to "pile on" to the catastrophe.

"I didn't take sides with Tom, I definitely condemned what he did," Lisa exclusively told E! News at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala on May 18. "You know, I can't write him off as a person because he had an affair. The way he handled it, yes, of course."

ICYMI, during her sit-down with Tom, Lisa didn't mince words when it came to weighing in on his months-long affair, but did attempt to comfort the musician after he became emotional.

Referring to her support during that moment, as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained to E! News, she "can't keep everybody happy all the time."