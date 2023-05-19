Rihanna Shares Message on Embracing Motherhood With Topless Maternity Shoot

Watch : A$AP Rocky Celebrates His & Rihanna's Son RZA's 1st Birthday

Rihanna is unapologetic when it comes to embracing every aspect of motherhood.

The 35-year-old—who is currently expecting her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky—shared a sweet throwback to her first pregnancy with 1-year-old son RZA by posting a series of topless maternity photos on Instagram. The snaps feature the "Needed Me singer" posing in a tropical location with palm trees and a gorgeous blue ocean acting as her backdrop.

"Here's a little series I call ' Rub on ya titties," Rihanna captioned the May 18 post. "in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA... he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was about to make me."

The "Umbrella" singer and A$AP recently celebrated their son's first birthday on May 13. A$AP shared images on Instagram of the family of three posing in front of balloons and shots of him playing with RZA. It was at this time that the rapper also confirmed their son's name, writing, "'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN.' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA." RZA is a nod to Wu-Tang Clan member of the same name and is pronounced "Rizza."

Rihanna's latest pics comes hot off the heels of another maternity shoot she recently shared, in which she bared her bump while celebrating the fifth anniversary of her Savage X Fenty brand.