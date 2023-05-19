Megan Fox Rocks Sheer Look at Sports Illustrated Event With Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : Megan Fox Details Her 'Public Crucifixion' in Hollywood

These twin flames seem to have their spark back.

Three months after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first sparked breakup rumors, the pair attended the launch of the 2023 Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue on May 18.

For the event at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, the Till Death actress—who served as one of SI Swimsuit's 2023 Cover Models—turned heads in a low-cut full-length black dress complete with a sheer midriff. As for MGK, he wore a white pinstripe suit paired with black boots.

And though the two—who got engaged in January 2022—didn't pose for pics together on the red carpet, they were photographed chatting while on the carpet, with the "Bloody Valentine" musician telling Entertainment Tonight that Megan looked "hot."

Their public appearance comes just months after rumors first surfaced the two had split. But despite the speculation, the Transformers star and the rocker seemed to be right back on solid ground by April, with the two seen packing on the PDA during a getaway in Hawaii.