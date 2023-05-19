Megan Fox Rocks Sheer Look at Sports Illustrated Event With Machine Gun Kelly

After sparking breakup rumors earlier this year, Megan Fox stepped out in style with Machine Gun Kelly to celebrate her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

These twin flames seem to have their spark back.

Three months after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first sparked breakup rumors, the pair attended the launch of the 2023 Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue on May 18.

For the event at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, the Till Death actress—who served as one of SI Swimsuit's 2023 Cover Models—turned heads in a low-cut full-length black dress complete with a sheer midriff. As for MGK, he wore a white pinstripe suit paired with black boots.

And though the two—who got engaged in January 2022—didn't pose for pics together on the red carpet, they were photographed chatting while on the carpet, with the "Bloody Valentine" musician telling Entertainment Tonight that Megan looked "hot."

Their public appearance comes just months after rumors first surfaced the two had split. But despite the speculation, the Transformers star and the rocker seemed to be right back on solid ground by April, with the two seen packing on the PDA during a getaway in Hawaii.

Ahead of the launch, Megan shared that landing the cover was a "lot of pressure," telling the magazine, "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me."

And that it did.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

This, of course, isn't the first time that Megan served up a jaw-dropping look.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Keep reading to see more of her must-see style moments.

JAVIER TORRES/ Getty Images
Rocker Girl

While supporting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly as he performed at Lollapalooza in Santiago, Chile in March 2022, Megan wore a sexy rock 'n' roll-inspired look which included a studded black leather, cropped motorcycle jacket and baggy, high-waisted jeans. She accessorized with a leopard print belt, spiked choker collar and black trucker hat emblazoned with the letter "C."

Diggzy/Shutterstock
Lady in Lace

Megan sent pulses racing when she was photographed wearing an all-black lace outfit in September 2021.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Strike A Pose!

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress struck a pose whole attending an event for Cosmopolitan in 2005.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Megan wore a show-stopping dress for the 2009 premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Don Arnold/Getty Images
Captivating in Color

The actress wowed her orange-and-white look for the 2014 premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Sydney, Australia.

Victor Chavez/Getty Images
Ripping the Runway

The Transformers star ripped the runway during the Autumn/Winter Liverpool Fashion Fest in Mexico in September 2017.

SGranitz/WireImage
Pretty in Plaid

For the 2003 premiere of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Megan (pictured with David Gallagher) wore a show-stopping mini skirt, paired with a black top for the occasion.

Shutterstock
Look of Love

Newly-engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out during a romantic trip to Milan, Italy in January 2022.

London Entertainment/Shutterstock
Camera Ready

While leaving a photoshoot in August 2021, Megan wore a striking all-red ensemble.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Perfect Match

After the 2021 MTV VMAs, Megan Fox and MGK stepped out for a double date with friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Hot

Megan turned heads in her red dress for the 2021 MET Gala.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Must See

Dare to bare! Megan wore a head-turning dress for the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Red Carpet Pros

Megan and MGK stepped out in style for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

