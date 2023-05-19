The Best Early Memorial Day Sales 2023: Kate Spade, Nordstrom Rack, J.Crew, Coach Outlet, Ulta, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You don't have to wait until Memorial Day 2023 to shop sales and get great deals. There are so many early Memorial Day promotions that you can shop right now with major discounts on home, fashion, beauty, and tech products.
What are E! Shopping Editors' picks for the best early Memorial Day 2023 sales?
- Kate Spade Surprise: Get up to 60% off your purchase and an EXTRA 20% off select styles.
- J.Crew: Use the promo code SUNNY to save 30% on your purchase and get an EXTRA 50% off the sale section with the code SHOPEARLY.
- lululemon: Technically, lululemon is not having a sale, but you can get great prices on some of their top-sellers from the We Made Too Much section.
- Coach Outlet: Save 30% on hundreds of bags, shoes, and accessories added to the clearance section.
- Wayfair: Shop closeout deals as low as $6. Take up to 50% off from the Surplus Sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Save on beauty tools from Dyson, NuFACE, and more. Shop Barefoot Dreams blankets and clothes starting at $29. Take 50% off Converse. Get athleisure and activewear under $50 from top brands, including Puma, adidas, and FP Movement.
- Ulta: Get 50% off hair care bestsellers from top brands including Bumble and Bumble, Pureology, Bio Ionic, and Kitsch.
- QVC: Get major discounts on Philosophy, NuFACE, Tarte, bareMinerals, Benefit Cosmetics, and more beauty steals.
Memorial Day Home Deals
Casper: Save 20% on all mattresses.
Roku: Save up to 90% on streaming essentials.
Mattress Firm: Get king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen and you can get a free adjustable base with select mattresses. Take $300 Purple hybrid mattresses.
Saatva: Take $650 off your order of $1,500 or more. Plus, get free mattress removal and setup.
Raymour & Flanigan: Get up to 30% off everything during the Memorial Day Sale.
Kohl's: Save up to 60% and get Kohl's lowest prices of the season.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop Barefoot Dreams blankets and more starting at $29.
QVC: Save on Homedics garment steamers, Serta mattresses, Dyson vacuums, and more home essentials.
Pottery Barn: Upgrade your backyard with 50% off outdoor essentials.
Memorial Day Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Take 25% off select styles from Abercrombie.
Aerie: Get 40% off swim and take 50% off select styles.
American Eagle: Save 40% on jeans and shorts.
Nordstrom Rack: Take 50% off Converse. Get athleisure and activewear under $50 from top brands, including Puma, adidas, and FP Movement.
Bare Necessities: Take up to 40% off bras, panties, swimsuits, activewear, and more.
Calpak: Get 45% off luggage for Memorial day Weekend.
Carbon38: Take an EXTRA 35% off sale styles from top activewear brands including Beach Riot, Beyond Yoga, FP Movement, and Nike. Use the code EXTRA30 at checkout.
CUUP: Save 30% off bras, panties, and swimwear sitewide.
Draper James: Take 25% off everything from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Gymshark: Get an extra 30% off sale styles (discount applied at checkout).
shopDisney: Take 40% off clothing, toys, and more Disney must-haves.
Urban Outfitters: Get 50% off shorts, tanks, and summer essentials.
Vince Camuto: Save 20% on sandals when you use the promo code SANDALS20 at checkout.
Memorial Day Beauty Deals
Glow Recipe: Take 15% off sitewide on Glow Recipe skincare and body products. Use the code BIRTHDAY at checkout.
QVC: Get major discounts on Philosophy, NuFACE, Tarte, bareMinerals, Benefit Cosmetics, and more beauty steals.
Kiehl's: Save 30% on Kiehl's skincare essentials.
Nudestix: Use the code NUDEVIBESONLY to save 30% on NUDESTIX makeup and skincare.
PMD: Take 25% off sitewide on PMD beauty tools.
Nordstrom Rack: Save on beauty tools from Dyson, NuFACE, and more.
Ulta: Get 50% off hair care bestsellers from top brands including Bumble and Bumble, Pureology, Bio Ionic, and Kitsch.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on mattresses, furniture, indoor furniture, and outdoor furniture.
