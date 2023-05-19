Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Bryant Gets in Formation While Interning for Beyoncé

Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter Natalia Bryant is listed as an intern under Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment company for the Renaissance World Tour.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez May 19, 2023 2:03 AMTags
BeyoncéKobe BryantCelebrities
Watch: Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Is Interning on Beyonce's World Tour

Natalia Bryant's latest career endeavors have been a slam dunk.

The 20-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant partnered with Beyoncé for her Renaissance World Tour, which officially kicked off earlier this month in Stockholm.

On the tour's website, Natalia, who is currently studying at the University of Southern California, is credited as "intern" under Parkwood Entertainment, which is Beyoncé's entertainment and management company.

And this isn't the first time Natalia and Beyoncé have collaborated. In November 2021, Natalia modeled for the "Alien Superstar" singer's Ivy Park campaign, with images showing her donning a striped two-piece set complete with a blazer.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the new Ivy Park campaign!!!!" Natalia—who had signed with IMG Models nine months prior—wrote on Instagram at the time. "Love you so much Auntie BB."

Since those days, Natalia has elevated her fashion game at every event. However, she always makes sure to let her personality shine first.

photos
Kobe Bryant's Family Album

"Just try to be you," she told E! News last November. "Portray yourself through your outfit and then you'll love your outfit even more."

For Natalia, that also means trying out different looks as she finds a style that works for her. Case in point: The pink maxi-dress she wore at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, followed by a chic white button-down look at a Revolve event in December 2022.

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jill Duggar Is Ready to Tell Her Story in Bombshell Docu Trailer

2

Why Halle Bailey Calls Romance With Rapper DDG "Transformative"

3

Singer Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Estranged Wife Alexis for Affair

"I'm really stepping into my own style," she told E! News at the time. "Growing up, I've definitely been influenced by my friends or family members. It's been an interesting experience being able to watch my own style evolve over the years."

While Natalia is putting in work with Beyoncé, keep scrolling to see more stars and the surprising jobs they had when they were young.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Underfashion Club
Vivica A. Fox

The actress' first job was at a hot dog stand! She was inspired to go into the entertainment industry after seeing Diana Ross and Michael Jackson in concert, but said she "never forgot" where she came from.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sasha Obama

The first daughter reportedly had a summer job working the takeout window at a seafood restaurant on Martha's Vineyard.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Jimmy Fallon

The late-night host started off working in a grocery store. Not too bad, right? Except that he had to scrape gum off the welcome mats!

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth

When asked about his worst job before acting, the Thor star answered "cleaning breast pumps" at a pharmacy. Huh?

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock
Amy Adams

Before walking red carpets, Amy was waiting tables at Hooters. She said the gig was a great way to earn money to buy a car.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Oprah

As a teen, Oprah worked at a grocery store near her father's barber shop. The worst part? "I wasn't allowed to talk to the customers," she said, adding "Can you imagine that for me?"

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj

The rapper revealed she started off waiting tables at Red Lobster restaurants: "I've gotten fired from all three or four of them."

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Mindy Kaling

Before she was in front of the camera, Mindy worked behind the counter at a video store. Admitted the actress, "I think I learned nothing from it."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Tom Hanks

In high school, the iconic actor would sell popcorn and peanuts at California's Oakland Coliseum, home of MLB's Athletics. Who would've thought he'd go on to play a baseball star in A League of Their Own?

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Channing Tatum

It's no surprise he looks like an expert in Magic Mike, because he is! Before making it big in acting, Tatum was a male stripper under the stage name "Chan Crawford."

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Rachel McAdams

McAdams at McDonalds! The Notebook alum used to work at the fast food chain, but later said she's sticking strictly to acting "I was not a great employee."

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Emma Stone

Before she was a top dog in Hollywood, Emma worked behind the counter at a dog treat bakery. Seeing puppies all day? Doesn't sound too ruff.

Jag Gundu/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston

Before her famous role as Rachel on Friends, the actress made her allowance cleaning toilets ("I'm actually pretty good at it," she's said) and was later a bike messenger in NYC.

Tom Cruise

Before becoming a household name, the actor was a bell hop and once aspired to become a Catholic priest. Ironic, huh?

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hugh Jackman

The Wolverine actor worked behind the counter at a 7-Eleven before being fired for talking to the customers too much. We sure wouldn't mind talking to him!

Getty Images
Megan Fox

The brunette bombshell previously worked at a smoothie shop, where she had to dress up in a full-body banana suit. We bet she still looked gorgeous in it!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Cory Monteith

The late Glee star worked a variety of jobs such as taxi driver, a Wal-Mart greeter and a car washer. That's where his strong work ethic came from!

John Parra/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian's first job was as a movie production assistant, where she had to yell "cut" and "rolling" all day.

DLM Press, PacificCoastNews.com
Gerard Butler

Before displaying his dreamy accent and sultry abs onscreen, Butler worked at a law firm in Edinburgh, Scotland. Smart and sexy.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Miley Cyrus

Before the "Wrecking Ball" star started twerking everywhere, she had a job cleaning houses at a place called Sparkles Cleaning Service. Werk, Miley.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Brad Pitt

This leading man used to work at El Pollo Loco restaurant on Sunset Boulevard, dressing as a giant chicken for the chicken joint.

Lady Gaga

Before Lady Gaga became a multi-platinum artist, the "Applause" singer worked as a waitress at a NYC diner. Now, she's selling out arenas with her infectious pop beats!

Snappers/ZUMApress.com
Chris Rock

The comedian started out as a busboy at his local Red Lobster in Queens, N.Y., earning minimum wage.

INFPhoto.com
Gwen Stefani

Before Stefani became one of the queens of pop, she earned money working at Dairy Queen.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Christopher Walken

Now one of the most respected actors in Hollywood, Walken used to work as a lion tamer in a circus. We're glad he got out of that phase unscathed!

Chris Frawley/WBTV via Getty Images
Sandra Bullock

America's sweetheart served drinks as a struggling actress working to pay rent. During her stint as a bartender, she learned a lot of accents and imitated the girls she served!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Danny DeVito

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia! But apparently not at the mortuary DeVito used to work at where he styled the hair of corpses.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Ne-Yo

The singer lasted only two weeks at his first job at McDonald's. Why? His manager yelled at him for putting too much salt on the fries, so he walked out!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman actress worked behind the counter scooping ice cream at Baskin Robbins before she became famous.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Denzel Washington

The actor's first job was cleaning up at a local barbershop when he was 11 years old. While working there, he learned a lot about acting and "hustling!"

photos
View More Photos From Stars' First Jobs
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jill Duggar Is Ready to Tell Her Story in Bombshell Docu Trailer

2

Why Halle Bailey Calls Romance With Rapper DDG "Transformative"

3

Singer Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Estranged Wife Alexis for Affair

4

VPR Finale: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Declare Their Love

5

Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating? Here's the Truth