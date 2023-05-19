Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Bryant Gets in Formation While Interning for Beyoncé

Natalia Bryant's latest career endeavors have been a slam dunk.
The 20-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant partnered with Beyoncé for her Renaissance World Tour, which officially kicked off earlier this month in Stockholm.
On the tour's website, Natalia, who is currently studying at the University of Southern California, is credited as "intern" under Parkwood Entertainment, which is Beyoncé's entertainment and management company.
And this isn't the first time Natalia and Beyoncé have collaborated. In November 2021, Natalia modeled for the "Alien Superstar" singer's Ivy Park campaign, with images showing her donning a striped two-piece set complete with a blazer.
"I'm so excited to be a part of the new Ivy Park campaign!!!!" Natalia—who had signed with IMG Models nine months prior—wrote on Instagram at the time. "Love you so much Auntie BB."
Since those days, Natalia has elevated her fashion game at every event. However, she always makes sure to let her personality shine first.
"Just try to be you," she told E! News last November. "Portray yourself through your outfit and then you'll love your outfit even more."
For Natalia, that also means trying out different looks as she finds a style that works for her. Case in point: The pink maxi-dress she wore at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, followed by a chic white button-down look at a Revolve event in December 2022.
"I'm really stepping into my own style," she told E! News at the time. "Growing up, I've definitely been influenced by my friends or family members. It's been an interesting experience being able to watch my own style evolve over the years."
