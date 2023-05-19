Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Bryant Gets in Formation While Interning for Beyoncé

Watch : Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Is Interning on Beyonce's World Tour

Natalia Bryant's latest career endeavors have been a slam dunk.

The 20-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant partnered with Beyoncé for her Renaissance World Tour, which officially kicked off earlier this month in Stockholm.

On the tour's website, Natalia, who is currently studying at the University of Southern California, is credited as "intern" under Parkwood Entertainment, which is Beyoncé's entertainment and management company.

And this isn't the first time Natalia and Beyoncé have collaborated. In November 2021, Natalia modeled for the "Alien Superstar" singer's Ivy Park campaign, with images showing her donning a striped two-piece set complete with a blazer.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the new Ivy Park campaign!!!!" Natalia—who had signed with IMG Models nine months prior—wrote on Instagram at the time. "Love you so much Auntie BB."

Since those days, Natalia has elevated her fashion game at every event. However, she always makes sure to let her personality shine first.