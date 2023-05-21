Here Are Martha Stewart's Top Wellness Tips to Live Your Best Life

Still in awe of Martha Stewart's historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot? Here's how to live every day like the 81-year-old lifestyle icon.

Landing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 issue at the age of 81 isn't a good thing, it's a historic event.

Martha Stewart made headlines and nearly broke the Internet when she was revealed as one of magazine's four cover stars May 15, joining a line-up that includes Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.

The lifestyle guru posed in a plunging white one-piece suit and billowing gold jacket, striking her signature sultry selfie face for the photo shoot, one she admittedly never envisioned she would be participating in. 

 "My motto has always been: 'When you're through changing, you're through,'" Martha wrote on Instagram. "So I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime?"

In an interview with Today, the Martha Knows Best host revealed how she prepared for the cover shoot after she was approached by the magazine last November.

photos
Martha Stewart Through the Years

"I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months," Martha explained. "I went to Pilates every other day and that was great. I'm still going to Pilates every other day 'cause it's so great."

While Martha's SI photo shoot made jaws drop, fans who follow the businesswoman on social media have been admiring her youthful glow, penchant for seductive selfies and who-cares-about-aging attitude for years.

"I think all of us should think about good living," Martha explained on Today. "Successfully living, and not aging. The whole aging thing is so boring."

Can we get an amen?!

To help you live your best life—a.k.a. be more like Martha—we've assembled the icon's top lifestyle tips, from the drink she sips on every morning to her skincare routine...

Instagram
Get Up and at 'Em

The best way to start the day when you are Martha Stewart is to break a light sweat doing Pilates three times each week. "This is where I go at 6:30 in the morning," Martha told E! News in March of her trainer-led sessions. "It's nice."

After her workout, the 81-year-old drinks her daily green juice, which, naturally, includes veggies she grows herself at her 153-acres estate in Bedford, N.Y.

"I have a vegetable greenhouse right here in my farm," she detailed, "and during the summer, of course, the vegetables are grown outside in the garden."

And, after a fan on Instagram asked in the comments section of an April 5 selfie how Martha looks so amazing, the lifestyle doyenne shared several other secrets: "Eating very well, Pilates three x week. Horseback ride at least once a week. No smoking. Little drinking."

Limit Caffeine Consumption

While Martha is devoted to her daily green juice, she did reveal she allows herself one cappuccino each day. 

Instagram
Sweat in Style

When Martha isn't practicing Pilates, she is working out in her home gym that is packed with advanced equipment, including a Peloton bike, DB Method at-home squat machine and Tonal, a $3,000 per month contraption that bills itself as "the smartest home gym." 

Courtesy of Martha Stewart
Indulge Wisely (and Often)

Just because Martha wakes up early doesn't mean she can't make time for some play after working on the farm and in the kitchen. 

"I usually end up with friends at dinner someplace," the Martha Knows Best host told E! News of her nightly plans. "I cook, but most of the time, if I'm in New York, I commute to New York to work and we go to a favorite restaurant or a new restaurant." 

Instagram
Wash Your Face

"Well, I never go to bed with my makeup on," Martha told E! News of her number one skincare tip. "I cleanse myself extremely well with a cleansing oil, a warm cloth and get all signs of makeup off."

After cleansing, Martha's routine includes putting on "a lot of stuff" after "a really hot shower." Her line-up of products? "I do hyaluronic acid, I put on very rich creams, I do vitamin C, I do peptides," she listed. "These are my favorite kinds of things to put on my skin."

Treat Yourself

In addition to crediting her dermatologists Dr. Daniel Belkin and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali for her youthful glow, Martha praised the facials she's been receiving from Mario Badescu Skincare "for the last forty years!" in a Jan. 30 Instagram post. 

Martha Stewart/Instagram
Share Your Best Selfie

Never one to shy away from posting a sultry photo on Instagram, Martha was kind enough to give her tip for taking the best pic of yourself. "Just look good," she told Insider in 2020, "and pose with a provocative look on your face."

YouTube
Rethink Your Drink

Prepare to meet your new favorite alcoholic beverage: "The Perfect Martha Martini."

During the pandemic, Martha was kind enough to share her go-to cocktail recipe when she appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers in April 2020. All one needs to drink á la Martha is to pour lemon zest, 1/4 cup of vermouth, four cups of her beloved Belvedere vodka and ice cubes into a shaker. "Wait until the whole shaker becomes cloudy with cold, like, film," she advised, before straining her martini into a chilled glass. 

"Twist your lemon peel, like that, right over the surface and a little bit of that oil from the skin goes right into the martini," she recommended. "And if you want to prolong…the drink, just add an ice cube and another one. I can really nurse one martini for a pretty long time."

