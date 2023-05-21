Here Are Martha Stewart's Top Wellness Tips to Live Your Best Life

Landing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 issue at the age of 81 isn't a good thing, it's a historic event.
Martha Stewart made headlines and nearly broke the Internet when she was revealed as one of magazine's four cover stars May 15, joining a line-up that includes Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.
The lifestyle guru posed in a plunging white one-piece suit and billowing gold jacket, striking her signature sultry selfie face for the photo shoot, one she admittedly never envisioned she would be participating in.
"My motto has always been: 'When you're through changing, you're through,'" Martha wrote on Instagram. "So I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime?"
In an interview with Today, the Martha Knows Best host revealed how she prepared for the cover shoot after she was approached by the magazine last November.
"I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months," Martha explained. "I went to Pilates every other day and that was great. I'm still going to Pilates every other day 'cause it's so great."
While Martha's SI photo shoot made jaws drop, fans who follow the businesswoman on social media have been admiring her youthful glow, penchant for seductive selfies and who-cares-about-aging attitude for years.
"I think all of us should think about good living," Martha explained on Today. "Successfully living, and not aging. The whole aging thing is so boring."
Can we get an amen?!
To help you live your best life—a.k.a. be more like Martha—we've assembled the icon's top lifestyle tips, from the drink she sips on every morning to her skincare routine...