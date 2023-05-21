Here Are Martha Stewart's Top Wellness Tips to Live Your Best Life

Watch : Martha Stewart CLAPS BACK at "Over-Retouched" Comments

Landing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 issue at the age of 81 isn't a good thing, it's a historic event.

Martha Stewart made headlines and nearly broke the Internet when she was revealed as one of magazine's four cover stars May 15, joining a line-up that includes Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.

The lifestyle guru posed in a plunging white one-piece suit and billowing gold jacket, striking her signature sultry selfie face for the photo shoot, one she admittedly never envisioned she would be participating in.

"My motto has always been: 'When you're through changing, you're through,'" Martha wrote on Instagram. "So I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime?"

In an interview with Today, the Martha Knows Best host revealed how she prepared for the cover shoot after she was approached by the magazine last November.