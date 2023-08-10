I Couldn't Zip Up My Jeans Until I Put On This Bodysuit With 11,100+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We've all experienced the frustration of trying to put on jeans that won't zip up. It's a bummer when I'm in a rush to get out the door or if it's my favorite, go-to pair of jeans that won't zip. There have been times when I tried on my outfit ahead of time with no issue only to struggle with the zipper a day or two later. That's why there's no shame in my shapewear game. Why not wear a smoothing undergarment if it's undetectable and actually comfortable?

I love the SHAPERX Bodysuit. It delivers a sleek contour without that giving me that "I can't wait to get home and take off this bodysuit" feeling that I'm way too familiar with. This bodysuit comes in nine colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. I'm warning you that you may be shocked when you get yours in the mail because it will look teeny tiny. I panicked when I opened the package, but it's actually just a super stretchy bodysuit.

It's so supportive that I don't even wear it with a bra, which is not something I ever do with a large chest. It has adjustable shoulder straps so you can relieve shoulder pressure. There's a hook and eye closure at the crotch, so you don't have to get naked in a bathroom stall.

This is an essential layering piece with jeans and under dresses. It also works as a casual top with your favorite pants or a skirt. You can even dress up the look with some accessories and get shoes. This bodysuit will make all of your favorite outfits look even better and it has 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.