I Couldn’t Zip up My Jeans Until I Put on This Bodysuit With 6,700+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've all experienced the frustration of trying to put on jeans that won't zip up. It's a bummer when I'm in a rush to get out the door or if it's my favorite, go-to pair of jeans that won't zip. There have been times when I tried on my outfit ahead of time with no issue only to struggle with the zipper a day or two later. That's why there's no shame in my shapewear game. Why not wear a smoothing undergarment if it's undetectable and actually comfortable?
I love the SHAPERX Bodysuit. It delivers a sleek contour without that giving me that "I can't wait to get home and take off this bodysuit" feeling that I'm way too familiar with. This bodysuit comes in nine colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. I'm warning you that you may be shocked when you get yours in the mail because it will look teeny tiny. I panicked when I opened the package, but it's actually just a super stretchy bodysuit.
It's so supportive that I don't even wear it with a bra, which is not something I ever do with a large chest. It has adjustable shoulder straps so you can relieve shoulder pressure. There's a hook and eye closure at the crotch, so you don't have to get naked in a bathroom stall.
This is an essential layering piece with jeans and under dresses. It also works as a casual top with your favorite pants or a skirt. You can even dress up the look with some accessories and get shoes. This bodysuit will make all of your favorite outfits look even better and it has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SHAPERX Bodysuit
This bodysuit comes in nine colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. When you get your order, don't be alarmed if the bodysuit looks much smaller than you expected. It has incredibly stretch without making you feel constricted.
The SHAPERX Bodysuit comes in a thong design, half bottom design, and a shorts design.
If you think all bodysuits are the same, think again. These reviews will convince you that this a wardrobe essential.
SHAPERX Bodysuit Reviews
This bodysuit is worth every penny. I put this thing on and magic happened I swear. I have never felt better in a piece of clothing.
I am obsessed. I got the thong Shapewear for a comfy daily shapewear and forget I am even wearing it. The shapewear offers excellent support on my double d chest as well. I will definitely be buying more.
BUY IT. I tried this on and immediately GASPED. This thing looks like doll clothes but when you put it on you will look better and more snatched than you ever thought possible. It's so comfortable, I can actually breathe, it's supportive and looks amazing. I'm totally blown away. About to get every color.
SNATCHED my waist & stomach. This body suit will absolutely make your stomach flat and highlight your curves! I wore it with jeans to a friends birthday party and they were falling off my body.
I'm amazed how this shape wear help with my tummy. I always had issues in buying shape wears because it would only control the upper top of my stomach but with this one it holds all and it's not so tight on you. You can wear it all day and it will not bother you. I have bought 2 already the thong one and the regular underwear one and I will be purchasing the short one soon!
It actually works! I had some doubts about it but eventually I was wrong. Got me in my old jeans easily. From size 10 to size 8 without diet.
Looking for more shapewear solutions? The SKIMS Deep Plunge collection has pieces to wear under low cut tops and dresses.