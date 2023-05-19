It Ends With Us: See Brandon Sklenar and Blake Lively’s Chemistry in First Pics as Atlas and Lily

Watch : See Blake Lively's RED HAIR in It Ends With Us Photos

Atlas Corrigan has a map straight to our hearts.

The beloved It Ends With Us book character is finally being brought to life, as actor Brandon Sklenar was spotted on the New York set of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel adaptation on May 18.

Brandon transformed into Atlas—the first love of protagonist Lily Bloom (Blake Lively)—by wearing jeans, a white shirt and a Western suede jacket while filming a scene with the actress that put their chemistry on display.

At one point, his rugged chef character was photographed hugging it out with Blake, who was dressed in a warm purple plaid jacket and wore her freshly dyed red hair down in casual waves.

"Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants," according to the film's synopsis. "While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy."