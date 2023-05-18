Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Big Update About Zoey 102: Release Date, Cast and More

Watch : FIRST LOOK at New Zoey 101 Original Movie: Zoey 102

Pacific Coast Academy will open its doors once again—this time, to its alumni.

Zoey 102, the follow-up movie to Nickelodeon's 2000s classic Zoey 101, will arrive this summer on Paramount Plus, star Jamie Lynn Spears announced on Instagram May 18.

Along with a teaser clip that shows two weddings bands on a sandy beach, Jamie Lynn wrote, "Giving you 102 reasons to be excited for summer." Of course, the sparklers indicate that this upcoming movie will involve finding romance amid an iconic get-together.

"Over a decade after the iconic series ended, Zoey Brooks is still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s," the film's synopsis read. "The Pacific Coast Academy (PCA) gang returns to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding turned high school reunion for the books."

In addition to Britney Spears' sister reprising her role as the titular Zoey, Erin Sanders will return as Quinn Pensky, Zoey's best friend, and Sean Flynn will come back as Chase Matthews, Zoey's on again, off again love interest.