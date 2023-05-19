Celebrity Hairstylist Kim Kimble Shares Her Secret To Perfecting Sanaa Lathan’s Sleek Ponytail

We interviewed Kim Kimble because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The product featured is from Kim's product line, Kim Kimble. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love putting your hair up in a sleek ponytail or a chic bun, but you feel like it's not quite flawless, let Kim Kimble help you out. The celebrity hairstylist has an eponymous line of affordable products that will help you get the look you desire. For the My E!ssentials series, Kim shared the must-have product that she used to perfect Sanaa Lathan's high ponytail.
Kim said her secret weapon for a stunning ponytail is "a pomade that smooths your edges and controls flyaways." She uses this versatile pomade for multiple things. Kim said, "I recently used it on Sanaa Lathan on a red carpet event she went to where we did this beautiful ponytail. This edge tamer is great for sleeking down that ponytail. It really holds and it makes it flawless and smooth. It has a lot of shine."
If you want sleek, shiny hair without flyaways, do yourself a favor and get the Kim Kimble Edge Taming Nourishing & Shine Enhancing Hair Pomade.
Kim Kimble Edge Taming Nourishing & Shine Enhancing Hair Pomade with Shea Butter & Castor Oil
You can use this pomade to tame frizz and flyaways, control edges, and restore hair's hydration.
These rave reviews will convince you that this product is a total must-have.
Kim Kimble Edge Taming Reviews
A shopper gushed, "Let's Talk about Kim Kimble Edge Taming Pomade. This product is THE BEST at managing those wild hairs right along your hairline! Kim Kimble's EDGE TAMING POMADE made with Shea Butter and Castor Oil is a wonderful product. Made for all types of hair, but more exclusive to Black Hair, it's a first choice for shaping spikes, defining curls and yes, taming edges. It's clean, not sticky, clear and just thick enough to create that sexy look for today. Well Done Kim Kimble, Well Done!"
Another reviewed, "I have used this Kim Kimble Edge Taming Pomade, Shea Butter & Castor Oil on my daughter's edges, and I was not disappointed. It has provided the perfect hold for hours while adding moisture to her hair. I found it to be easy to use and store."
"This pomade is great for taming your edges and the hold lasts! I've been using it almost every day since I got it and there's no flaking! The hold lasts so long and my hair looks so good! I wear a lot of different braid styles and this works great! I would definitely recommend this product," a shopper wrote.
A reviewer shared, "I did not know how bomb edging pomade was! This is my favorite part of styling my kids hair or my own. It smells awesome too! It has a very strong hold but it is still flexible. I will always be using this stuff from now on! I'm so happy with this product!"
