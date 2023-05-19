Celebrity Hairstylist Kim Kimble Shares Her Secret To Perfecting Sanaa Lathan’s Sleek Ponytail

Watch : Kim Kimble's E!ssential Edge Tamer Keeps Edges LAID & SLAYED

If you love putting your hair up in a sleek ponytail or a chic bun, but you feel like it's not quite flawless, let Kim Kimble help you out. The celebrity hairstylist has an eponymous line of affordable products that will help you get the look you desire. For the My E!ssentials series, Kim shared the must-have product that she used to perfect Sanaa Lathan's high ponytail.

Kim said her secret weapon for a stunning ponytail is "a pomade that smooths your edges and controls flyaways." She uses this versatile pomade for multiple things. Kim said, "I recently used it on Sanaa Lathan on a red carpet event she went to where we did this beautiful ponytail. This edge tamer is great for sleeking down that ponytail. It really holds and it makes it flawless and smooth. It has a lot of shine."

If you want sleek, shiny hair without flyaways, do yourself a favor and get the Kim Kimble Edge Taming Nourishing & Shine Enhancing Hair Pomade.