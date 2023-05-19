Alec Baldwin Reacts to Birth of First Grandchild After Ireland Baldwin Welcomes Baby Girl

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC

Another boss baby has joined the Baldwin family.

After Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger's daughter Ireland Baldwin welcomed her first child—a baby girl named Holland—with musician RAC, the 30 Rock actor and his wife Hilaria Baldwin expressed their excitement on becoming first-time grandparents.

On May 18, Hilaria shared a photo with their kids—Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 2 and Ilaria, 7 months—who also earned new titles this month.

"All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!!" she wrote. "Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love you so very much!"

Alec commented, "Miracle."

Ireland shared the news of her newborn's arrival May 18 by posting a snapshot of the couple in a hospital bed holding Holland, who is bundled up with a white cap. Hilaria commented with three red heart emojis while cousin Alaia Baldwin wrote, "But you look so pretty."

Alec's brother Billy Baldwin rounded out the congratulations with, "Welcome to the world Baby Girl Holland. We love you."