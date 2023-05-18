Country Singer Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Estranged Wife Alexis for Affair

Jimmie Allen is owning up to his infidelity.
The country music star penned an apology to his estranged wife Alexis "Lexi" Allen—who is currently pregnant with the couple's third child together—amid their separation, admitting that he cheated during their relationship.
"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair," he wrote on Instagram May 18. "I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all."
The 37-year-old also apologized to his children—including daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 19 months, with Alexis—for "being a poor example of a man and a father."
"I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of," continued Jimmie, who is also dad to 8-year-old son Aaydn from a previous relationship. "My goal is to be better than the generation before me."
He added, "This business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses."
The public apology comes nearly a month after Jimmie shared that he and Alexis had broken up following two years of marriage. At the time, the "Best Shot" artist wrote in an April 21 post, "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."
He continued, "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another."
The former couple filed for divorce in Tennessee the following week and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup, per documents obtained by People.
Amid the divorce, Jimmie is facing a lawsuit from his former manager, who is accusing him of sexually assaulting her over a period of 18 months. In a statement to E! News on May 11, the musician denied the allegations, though acknowledged that he and the woman—who is identified as only Jane Doe in the complaint—did have a "consensual" sexual relationship lasting nearly two years.
"During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely," he said in part. "The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."
According to Alexis, she and Jimmie are expecting a son together. On Mother's Day, the registered nurse captioned a sonogram on her Instagram Story, "My baby boy."