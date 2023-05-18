Country Singer Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Estranged Wife Alexis for Affair

Watch : Jimmie Allen Denies Assault & Sexual Abuse Allegations

Jimmie Allen is owning up to his infidelity.

The country music star penned an apology to his estranged wife Alexis "Lexi" Allen—who is currently pregnant with the couple's third child together—amid their separation, admitting that he cheated during their relationship.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair," he wrote on Instagram May 18. "I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all."

The 37-year-old also apologized to his children—including daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 19 months, with Alexis—for "being a poor example of a man and a father."

"I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of," continued Jimmie, who is also dad to 8-year-old son Aaydn from a previous relationship. "My goal is to be better than the generation before me."

He added, "This business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses."