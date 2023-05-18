Brittany Mahomes Shows How Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Bond While She Feeds Baby Bronze

He might be number 15 on the field, but Patrick Mahomes is number one in his family's hearts.
Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet boomerang of her NFL player husband with their daughter Sterling, 2, laying on the floor together to her Instagram Story. The two looked cozy as they share a pillow, seemingly watching something together on Patrick's phone.
"The best thing I can ever watch," the 27-year-old captioned the image, "these two while I feed bronzie boy." Patrick, 27, and Brittany are also parents to son Patrick, 5 months, who they refer to as "Bronze."
While the pair welcomed Bronze in November 2022, they didn't share any pictures of him until they were celebrating Patrick's 2023 Super Bowl win in Disneyland in February. At the time, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family can be seen posing in front of the Castle, and they captioned the joint Instagram post, "Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!"
While Patrick might have an easy time maneuvering on the field, traveling with two kids under 2 years old isn't as simple.
"The biggest challenge was packing all their stuff and making sure we had everything we needed for them for a week," Brittany told USA Today in February about their Disneyland preparations. "Two kids is a lot of luggage and so stressful, making sure you don't forget anything."
However, the pair did recently call a brief timeout on diaper changes when they enjoyed a rare date night at the 2023 Met Gala.
The athlete looked effortlessly chic in a black suit, collarless white shirt, silver chain and black sunglasses. For her part, Brittany looked fabulous in a stunning white gown with a sparkly silver neckline and matching heels.
After the event, she shared some snaps of the two in their hotel room on Instagram, writing of the evening, "The best time with my guy."