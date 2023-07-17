Breaking

Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Bader Shammas

No parent trap here: Lindsay Lohan has given birth and welcomed her first baby with husband Bader Shammas. Read on to see their journey from pregnancy to parenthood.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jul 17, 2023 7:31 PMTags
BabiesLindsay LohanPregnanciesGalleriesCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Debuts Her Adorable Baby Bump!

Lindsay Lohan is officially a cool mom. 

The Mean Girls star has given birth to her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, her rep told Page Six July 17. The pair welcomed a baby boy named Luai in Dubai, where they live.

The rep added, "The family is over the moon in love."

Lindsay—who married the financier last year—announced in March that she was expecting, posting a photo of a fetch baby onesie and writing, "We are blessed and excited!" The 36-year-old added in a statement to TMZ, "We are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

And her family was certainly ready for the new addition as well, with her mom Dina Lohan reflecting on the little one's perfect timing.

"She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," Dina told People in a March interview. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

Lindsay and Bader later celebrated the pregnancy by traveling to New York for a baby shower on April 16 that was attended by friends and family, including Lindsay's mom Dina and sister Aliana Lohan. The Parent Trap star shared a photo of herself in a bright orange outfit at the party, captioning the sweet moment, "Take the time to smile." 

photos
Lindsay Lohan's Pregnancy Photos

Fans were smiling a week later when she debuted her baby bump on her Instagram Story, dropping a glowing pic of herself in a green and white knit dress at the Edition hotel in New York.

Lindsay's happily ever after began in November 2021, when the couple got engaged after three years of dating. At the time, she shared a photo of her stunning ring and wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Carlee Russell Found: Untangling Case of Alabama Woman Who Disappeared

2

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

3

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Scandal

Just eight months later, Lindsay revealed she and Bader had gotten married

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," the Freaky Friday actress gushed in a July 2022 Instagram post, which came as she was preparing for her Hollywood return in the Netflix movie Falling for Christmas. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything, every woman should feel like this everyday."

Keep reading for glimpses inside Lindsay's pregnancy journey.

Nestig
Vision in White

Lindsay Lohan gave a look inside her baby nursery on July 12, sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while posing in the ocean-inspired space.

Nestig
Nesting Done Right

She designed a product collection with Nestig that was inspired by the beach, creating what she called a "peaceful and playful" aesthetic.

Nestig
Welcome to Her Crib

"I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery," Lindsay added. "Everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life!"

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
Birthday Selfie

On her 37th birthday on June 2, 2023, the pregnant star shared this selfie, writing, "Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes! Feeling blessed!

Instagram
Oh Baby!

She celebrated her baby-on-the-way at an intimate gathering with friends and family in April 2023.

Instagram
Bumpin' Beauty

At the baby shower, Lindsay's younger sister Aliana Lohan craddled the actress' bump.

Instagram
Fringed Fun

Lindsay showed off her growing belly in an orange fringed number.

Instagram
Stylish Mom-to-Be

The Mean Girls alum was clad in white as she was fêted by friends.

Instagram
Green Queen

The expectant star snapped a mirror selfie in a knitted green maxi dress.

Instagram
Babymoon

Lindsay shared photos from a beach vacation she went on with husband Bader Shammas in a May 25 Instagram post.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Carlee Russell Found: Untangling Case of Alabama Woman Who Disappeared

2

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

3

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Scandal

4

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods' Journey From Scandal to Reunion

5

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz