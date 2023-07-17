Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Bader Shammas

Watch : Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Debuts Her Adorable Baby Bump!

Lindsay Lohan is officially a cool mom.

The Mean Girls star has given birth to her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, her rep told Page Six July 17. The pair welcomed a baby boy named Luai in Dubai, where they live.

The rep added, "The family is over the moon in love."

Lindsay—who married the financier last year—announced in March that she was expecting, posting a photo of a fetch baby onesie and writing, "We are blessed and excited!" The 36-year-old added in a statement to TMZ, "We are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

And her family was certainly ready for the new addition as well, with her mom Dina Lohan reflecting on the little one's perfect timing.

"She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," Dina told People in a March interview. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

Lindsay and Bader later celebrated the pregnancy by traveling to New York for a baby shower on April 16 that was attended by friends and family, including Lindsay's mom Dina and sister Aliana Lohan. The Parent Trap star shared a photo of herself in a bright orange outfit at the party, captioning the sweet moment, "Take the time to smile."