Will Ariana Madix Film With Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Again? She Says...

Ariana Madix's latest revelation comes as no SURprise to Vanderpump Rules fans.
The Bravo star recently got candid about why she doesn't plan on filming the reality show with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss—whose months-long affair was exposed in March—going forward.
"I have nothing to say to either of them," Ariana told The New York Times in an interview published May 18. "Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."
Since news of Tom's affair with Raquel broke—ending his nine-year relationship with Ariana—fellow cast members including Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Raquel's ex-fiancé James Kennedy, have distanced themselves from the pair.
And Ariana saw her co-stars draw their lines in the sand at the season 10 reunion.
"It was kind of a weird day because I feel like most of the time in any other reunion, we go through the whole season. But in this reunion, it was really just everybody against one or against two [cast members]," she explained to the outlet. "We've never been united like that ever."
But these days, Ariana is raising her glass high as she looks forward to the future—which includes a new romance with fitness coach Daniel Wai.
"I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," Ariana shared on TODAY May 18. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. And in no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything."
"I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself," she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "And it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."
Ariana's comments come after fans watched the former bartender learn of Tom and Raquel's affair on the season 10 finale May 17—which was filmed in early March after the news broke.
