Will Ariana Madix Film With Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Again? She Says...

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix shared she won't film with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for the Bravo reality show following their months-long affair.

By Alexandra Bellusci May 18, 2023 8:49 PMTags
Reality TVTodayBravoCouplesCelebritiesHoda KotbJenna Bush HagerVanderpump RulesScheana Marie ShayLala KentTom SandovalAriana MadixKatie MaloneyRaquel Leviss
Watch: Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Spills NEW SECRETS on WWHL

Ariana Madix's latest revelation comes as no SURprise to Vanderpump Rules fans.

The Bravo star recently got candid about why she doesn't plan on filming the reality show with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss—whose months-long affair was exposed in March—going forward.

"I have nothing to say to either of them," Ariana told The New York Times in an interview published May 18. "Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."

Since news of Tom's affair with Raquel broke—ending his nine-year relationship with Ariana—fellow cast members including Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Raquel's ex-fiancé James Kennedy, have distanced themselves from the pair.

And Ariana saw her co-stars draw their lines in the sand at the season 10 reunion.

"It was kind of a weird day because I feel like most of the time in any other reunion, we go through the whole season. But in this reunion, it was really just everybody against one or against two [cast members]," she explained to the outlet. "We've never been united like that ever." 

photos
A Timeline of the Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up Drama

But these days, Ariana is raising her glass high as she looks forward to the future—which includes a new romance with fitness coach Daniel Wai.

"I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," Ariana shared on TODAY May 18. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. And in no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything."

"I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself," she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "And it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jill Duggar Is Ready to Tell Her Story in Bombshell Docu Trailer

2

Bake Off's Prue Leith Recalls 13-Year Affair With Husband

3

Chrishell Stause & G Flip's Wedding Won't Be on Selling Sunset

Ariana's comments come after fans watched the former bartender learn of Tom and Raquel's affair on the season 10 finale May 17—which was filmed in early March after the news broke.

Keep reading for all the bombshells from the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale.

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix's Devastating Last Talk

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had their final emotional breakup talk following his affair with Raquel Leviss and it was more devastating that anyone could have imagined.

"That girl is searching for identity in men, she has no identity of her own," she told him. "Willing to stoop so low as to f--k one of her best friend's life partners, and that's someone you think is a good person to be around?"

When Sandoval revealed he and Leviss formed a deep, emotional bond, Ariana exploded, calling Sandoval and Leviss' relationship "bulls--t" and "disgusting."

"I was ride or f--king die for you, " she added, "and I had her back. The fact that she's continued to smile in my face is one of the most god-awful, disgusting things I've ever heard of."

And though Sandoval continued to blame their lack of intimacy, Madix didn't buy it and left her ex with one final, bone-chilling message.

"I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you," she said. "You're worth nothing and I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who f--king stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you."

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Tom Schwartz Confronts Tom Sandoval About Their Business Problems

TomSandovalbroke down in tears at Tom Schwartz's apartment while apologizing for his affair negatively affecting their L.A. bars.

"You f--ked up, man," Schwartz told his business partner. "We went from 4.8 stars on Yelp to one star at Schwartz & Sandy's. We have 20 employees who depend on us."

In a confessional, Schwartz added, "To think that this place could fall apart because of Tom's affair, it's soul-crushing," before admitting to having fear of being "cancelled" by association.

Todd Williamson/Bravo
James Kennedy Calls Out His Ex

While discussing the shocking chain of events with Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Ally Lewber, James Kennedy decided to call Leviss on the phone and grill her about the affair.

Leviss denied that she and Sandoval were "an item" and called the backlash from the affair "eye-opening" before her ex-fiancé really unleashed on her.

"You lied to everyone's face," Kennedy said. "All the people you were building friendships with, you've literally just trashed it for Sandoval's little cocky c--k. His stinky, 40-year-old c--k. Seriously, Raquel? You're not the brightest chick."

Bravo
Sandoval & Leviss Declare Their Love

Sandoval visited Leviss at her apartment amid the fallout where they officially said "I love you" for the first time on camera. Although they wouldn't kiss in front of the crew, the passionately hugged.

"I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew I loved him as a friend and I've never had sex like that before," she admitted in a confessional. "I should have completely removed myself from the situation, but I did not have the will power to not see him."

Meanwhile, Sandoval told his love, "I would never do this if there wasn't something here." 

Later, in his confessional, he added, "I can't predict the future. Maybe things will work out with Raquel and I, maybe they won't. But, when I kissed Raquel I felt hope, I felt like, 'Wait a minute, you're not washed up. Your best days aren't behind you, maybe they're just beginning.'"

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
When Schwartz Really Found Out

Maloney grilled ex-husband Schwartz about when he really found out about his best friend's affair. After initially insisting he only learned about the cheating one month before Scandoval broke in March, he later revealed the truth: He's known since it started last summer.

"I knew about the one-night stand, OK?" he admitted. "It was f--ked up. He said, 'I cannot believe we f--king did that. I'm disgusted, but here's how I justified it.' He's tried to communicate this to Ariana multiple times, he tried to break up with her and it just didn't work out."

Maloney didn't have any sympathy to offer, calling the TomTom co-owner Sandoval's "bitch boy."

"By being associated with him," she added, "you're going to lose a lot of friends."

Getty Images
Kristen Doute Returns

In the wake of Sandoval's scandal, his other ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute returned to VPR for the first time in three years to help comfort Ariana.

"If anything," Doute said while they bonded over their mutual disgust, "I'm sorry to you that you had to do me the favor of taking him away from me."

Doute then had Madix write down affirmations and burn the pieces of paper as a symbol of healing. "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust," she chanted during the backyard ceremony, "life is beautiful, so slay we must."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Sandoval Has a Panic Attack at Lisa Vanderpump's Home

After Lisa Vanderpump agreed to see the disgraced star, he met her at her home and tried to save face. "Me and Raquel had every intention of telling Ariana before the reunion," he told her. "There's no way we could feel like a human being, either one of us, to have Ariana defending Raquel and me."

Though she called the situation terrible, she added in a confessional, "Look, I'm not going to turn my back on Sandoval. I will never, ever do anything but condemn what he did, but they've all been guilty of things—maybe not quite this level. But at some point, maybe the pain will ease."

Back at her home, Sandoval broke down during what seemed to be an actual panic attack. "I would love to be able to have a conversation with her when she's not so angry with me," he said before balling his eyes out and struggling to catch his breath. "I don't know if I'll ever get that chance, which kills me."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Schwartz Apologizes to Madix (& It Doesn't Go Well)

Schwartz crashed a girls' night out (meant to get Madix's mind off the drama) to apologize to her.

"I'm not here to advocate for him," he told Madix. "Right now, I'm just pissed with Sandoval. I feel like he exploited my kindness. Also our businesses that we put our hearts and souls into."

She wasn't having it, though. "He apologized to the business before he apologized to me publicly which was literally pathetic," she fired back, referencing his March 4 Instagram post. "What did he think was going to f--king happen? He was going to be able to cheat on me and be able to walk away unscathed?"

The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner continued, "I just wanted to come look you in the eyes and say I'm so f--king sorry for this whole thing."

Her response? "I will not have mutual friends with him," she stated, "so I am not your friend anymore."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Sandoval Admits to Prior Cheating

The finale concluded with Sandoval visiting Scheana Shay to deliver another apology—not just for his deceitfulness, but also because of a heated conversation he and Shay had after her alleged altercation with Leviss.

Referencing one of Sandoval's past dalliances from years back, she asked, "So other than Miami girl, this is the first time you've ever cheated on Ariana?" to which he replied, "There was one other time."

Her reaction? "You're sick," she said. "Just a random person?"

Though Tom originally stated yes, he awkwardly followed with, "Well, no," before refusing to reveal any more details.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jill Duggar Is Ready to Tell Her Story in Bombshell Docu Trailer

2

Bake Off's Prue Leith Recalls 13-Year Affair With Husband

3

Chrishell Stause & G Flip's Wedding Won't Be on Selling Sunset

4

Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Musician RAC

5

VPR Finale: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Declare Their Love