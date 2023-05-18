Will Ariana Madix Film With Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Again? She Says...

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Spills NEW SECRETS on WWHL

Ariana Madix's latest revelation comes as no SURprise to Vanderpump Rules fans.

The Bravo star recently got candid about why she doesn't plan on filming the reality show with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss—whose months-long affair was exposed in March—going forward.

"I have nothing to say to either of them," Ariana told The New York Times in an interview published May 18. "Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."

Since news of Tom's affair with Raquel broke—ending his nine-year relationship with Ariana—fellow cast members including Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Raquel's ex-fiancé James Kennedy, have distanced themselves from the pair.

And Ariana saw her co-stars draw their lines in the sand at the season 10 reunion.

"It was kind of a weird day because I feel like most of the time in any other reunion, we go through the whole season. But in this reunion, it was really just everybody against one or against two [cast members]," she explained to the outlet. "We've never been united like that ever."