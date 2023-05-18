Shoppers Love These Exercise Dresses for Working Out and Hanging Out: Lululemon, Amazon, Halara, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want an outfit that works for running errands, going out with friends, and hitting the gym, stock up on exercise dresses. This is a versatile piece that you can style in so many ways. An exercise dress is the ideal "throw on and go" garment. You will look and feel polished in an instant. Most of them have built-in shorts, bras, and pockets. An exercise dress is a chic game-changer that you will wear over and over again.

Simplify your life and add some versatility to your wardrobe with these exercise dresses from lululemon, Amazon, Halara, Athleta, Outdoor Voices, and PINK.