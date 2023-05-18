Shoppers Love These Exercise Dresses for Working Out and Hanging Out: Lululemon, Amazon, Halara, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want an outfit that works for running errands, going out with friends, and hitting the gym, stock up on exercise dresses. This is a versatile piece that you can style in so many ways. An exercise dress is the ideal "throw on and go" garment. You will look and feel polished in an instant. Most of them have built-in shorts, bras, and pockets. An exercise dress is a chic game-changer that you will wear over and over again.
Simplify your life and add some versatility to your wardrobe with these exercise dresses from lululemon, Amazon, Halara, Athleta, Outdoor Voices, and PINK.
Top-Rated Exercise Dresses
IUGA Workout Dress
Just throw on this dress and you're ready to go. It has a built-in bra and shorts with a pocket. There are seven colors to choose from. This style has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "This fits amazing. The fabric is like bathing suit material but so soft, and hangs perfectly over the shorts underneath. It sucks you in some and makes no back boobs with the razor back. I am buying every color! sooooooo worth it!"
"So comfortable, no bra needed, fits amazing! I'm currently 6 months pregnant and it fits amazing. I bought the black one but I'm definitely ordering it in every color!"
Ewedoos Womens Tennis Dress
This dress is unique because it actually has a built-in bodysuit underneath, not just shorts like most exercise dresses. It's just as comfortable as it is fashionable and there are 11 colorways. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers Had To Say:
"I was looking for something I could wear during my pregnancy that could help with my heat flashes in the spring/summer time and this dress exceeded my expectations. I love it because it has built-in shorts underneath with pockets so I can store my phone in and it has adjustable straps which help my girls sit nice."
"This is such a perfect tennis dress. You can dress it up or dress it down. It's quick drying so it's great to throw on after a day on a boat or at the pool. It looks more expensive than it is. It's a summer staple that everyone needs in her closet."
Heathyoga Womens Cut Out Twisted Tennis Dress with Built in Shorts & Bra
Switch things up with this twist-back dress with built-in shorts. It's super flattering and you can customize the fit with a detachable buckle, adjustable straps, and removable padding. Amazon has five colors to choose from.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "I love this dress. Perfect dupe for what's going around on Facebook. I love the pockets in the shorts underneath and i don't feel like I need to wear a bra!"
"It's everything I hoped it would be. Bought a size up based on the reviews and it fits perfectly, holds me in all the right areas. Could be dressed up or down. If manufacturers are reading I'd really love it in yellow and/or orange!!"
QINSEN Tennis Dress with Shorts
This lace-up back is to die for. The dress is made from moisture-wicking, breathable fabric that is compressive, yet comfortable. There are four colors to choose from.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "This dress exceeded my expectations. There weren't a lot of reviews but I'm so glad I took a chance. I am 5'6" 147lbs and ordered a small. The color is nice, the material is soft and shorts are comfy underneath. I already ordered another in black. I would like to get in more colors if they become available. It's a good length and the way it ties in the back make it snug to your liking. Super cute!"
"Love it! I love that the shorts aren't attached so can wear with other dresses, and who doesn't love a hidden pocket. It's super cute light weight and will definitely be ordering the other colors!"
Fengbay Tennis Dress
Go for a polished look with a collared exercise dress. It comes with a pair of matching shorts to wear underneath. The dress has two hidden pockets and the shorts have a phone pocket and ball pocket. There are 20 colorways.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "Need in every color!! Okay, this dress is everything!! It fits tts, has pockets and shorts, if it had built in bra that would be even better but either way, I'm ordering more.. it's so easy to put on and it's everyday outfit that makes you look put together even if you didn't have to put any effort.. it's mom approved, I go to park and play soccer with my toddler in it! If you are thinking of getting it, do it! It's amazing!"
"Love it. Great quality and price! Very stretchable and breathable. Love this for the golf course so cute!"
lululemon Nulux Asymmetrical Tennis Dress
The lululemon Nulux Asymmetrical Tennis Dress is a sleek, sweat-wicking outfit with pleats for added ventilation is just what you need when temperatures heat up. It also comes in pastel blue.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "Love the way this fits so much and makes me feel much cuter and put together going for walks or running errands versus wearing shorts. Purchased in all colors after I bought the black one and loved it. This white one is so cute and I've layered it with long sleeve lulu tops, define jacket or even the running tanks."
"This dress is so cute. I was nervous that the shorts wouldn't be comfortable but they are great. I'm in love and so excited for the weather to warm up so I can wear it everywhere."
HDE Womens Exercise Workout Dress
Amazon has this dress in 22 colors and prints. It's made from stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that you'll want to live in 24/7. This style has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "These dresses are my FAVORITE I bought them in 3 colors and I want more. Even if you're not playing tennis or exercising, they're great to throw on before taking the kids to their activities. I've received so many compliments!"
"This is my all-time favorite summer dress for every single occasion. It's dressy, but it's also casual, so it is perfect for everything and warm weather! Fits true to size as well."
lululemon Align Dress
The lululemon shoppers love the Align styles. Now, you can get that Align greatness in a dress. It's made from buttery soft fabric and has a built-in shorts liner. The fabric is sweat-wicking, breathable, lightweight, and stretchy. There are four colors to choose from.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "Comfortable, Soft, easy bathroom breaks with shorts detached in the back. I want one in every colour please."
"The dress fits perfectly and is so comfortable! The shorts are only attached at the front which is soooo great!"
KuaCua Tennis Dress, Workout Golf Dress Built-in with Bra & Shorts Pocket
Wear this for golf, tennis, or errands. There are 29 color options and the dress has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Some of the colors have adjustable straps, which is a great option to get a customized, comfortable fit.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "I love this little dress. I wore it all day running errands and then an event in the evening. Super easy to wear with built in shorts and bra. Looks cute with sandals or sneakers and a cute denim jacket while it's still chilly in the mornings."
"LOVE this workout dress, it was really simular to the Lululemon dress. I wore it to Disney World and I was very comfortable."
Halara Everyday Cloudful Backless 2-in-1 Flare Workout Dress-Wannabe
Warning: you may want this exercise dress in every color. There are 35 to choose from. It has built-in shorts with a pocket that's perfect for your phone, keys, or a tennis ball if you're playing.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "Absolutely LOVE this dress! I came in a little skeptical and now I'm back to order every color! It feels amazing, looks fantastic and I've been showered with compliments since I left my house wearing it this morning!"
"Fits so good! Feel completely comfortable and don't have to wear a bra. So thankful for that since I have trouble finding things to wear with a big bust."
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is a customer favorite because it's fashionable, flattering, and comfortable. It has adjustable straps, a built-in bra, and pockets. Outdoor Voices has seven colors to choose from.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "I have purchased several of these and after many half marathons and marathons in this piece of clothing I can say that this is an absolute must. If you do things at all, this is the absolute perfect dress for all the things."
"BUY THE DRESS. I have now accumulated 5 dresses and have no regrets. Buy the dress and do all the things! My favorite way to wear is with the everyday tee over. So easy, so cute, so fun!!!"
CUGOAO Tennis Dress
Tennis, anyone? Even if you don't play tennis, this is a dress you'll love to wear whether you're exercising or just hanging out. This zippered dress comes in 12 colors.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "If you play tennis or pickle ball this would be classy and comfortable. Great material that does not look cheap or feel too thin. I got this in the navy blue to wear to amusement parks and will be ordering more in other colors."
"This tennis/golf dress was of good quality. The shorts were a nice surprise and had a ball pocket (Great for tennis). The length was appropriate and it is extremely flattering."
Outdoor Voices Volley Dress
The Outdoor Voices Volley Dress has a fit-and-flare silhouette that holds you in without an uncomfortable, constricting feeling. It's supportive, yet lightweight and the built-in shorts have pockets. There are four colors to choose from.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "Perfect. The fabric feel so nice, thick but not too thick. Comfy for working out or just daily wear. Great travel dress. So flattering. PLEASE MAKE IN MORE COLORS! Please please please please!"
"Perfect. This dress is perfect. I could wear it all the time. The length and fit are exactly right. I don't need to wear a bra under it, which is great. The material and the color are great. I would recommend for walking, running, tennis, or just out and about. No reason not to have this. More colors please."
Athleta Levitate Dress
You can wear the Athleta Levitate Dress for medium to high-impact workouts or when you just want to look cute. It's made from lightweight fabric that stays cool.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "Finally!!!! An Athleta dress that flatters my figure! This dress fits my body like a glove without showing every flaw. It makes me look slimmer. It's perfect for any casual activity you'd want to do!"
"I LOVE this dress! The material is amazing and the fit is wonderful! Fits true to size. I wear the dress for tennis but I also have worn tights under the dress with booties and it's a super cute look. I highly recommend purchasing!"
lululemon Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Dress
Bring your A-game on the tennis court and anywhere else you go when you wear the lululemon Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Dress. It's made from lululemon's fastest drying fabric that's stretchy, breathable, supportive, and sweat-wicking. It's available in several colors.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "Comfy for on and off the court.Bought this for a themed party and we do play tennis occasionally. Overall really comfortable, I wore for 8 hours straight. Being tall I was worried about it not being long enough for my body but it stretches well without looking off. Thick fabric and overall comfy and cute look."
"My default outfit. The material is so nice and kind of feels like wearing a bathing suit. I like wearing it without a bra for the feeling of the material even though there's no padding."
PINK Rib Square Neck Active Dress
Experience all-day comfort when you wear the PINK Rib Square Neck Active Dress. It has an interior bodysuit with a built-in shelf bra. It is stretchy and supports your body for any movement. It comes in four colors.
What Shoppers Had To Say: "Super comfy. I didn't know what to expect with this dress. I can tell you I absolutely love it nice comfortable fit. Will be ordering another color."
"Perfect fit. I didn't know what to expect with this dress. I can tell you I absolutely love it nice comfortable fit. Will be ordering another color."
