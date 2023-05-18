Allow Viola Davis to Give You a Lesson on Self-Love and Beauty

Watch : Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers

Viola Davis isn't on the fences about this beauty philosophy.

The Woman King star recently opened up about why she doesn't believe people are getting dolled up to attract the opposite sex. Those ideals and expectations, she feels, are long gone.

"I think beauty standards have changed," Viola told People in an interview published May 18. "I think that what's shifted is that whole idea of mental health being associated with beauty [and] of understanding who we are beyond male desirability."

The Oscar winner revealed that she used to place her value on appearances, especially her own.

"What destroyed me was people constantly telling me that I was not beautiful," she shared. "Beauty is attached with worth and value. And I refuse to believe that I'm not worth it just based on a sort of idea and perception of what people think classical beauty is."