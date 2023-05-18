Allow Viola Davis to Give You a Lesson on Self-Love and Beauty

Viola Davis isn't on the fences about this beauty philosophy.
The Woman King star recently opened up about why she doesn't believe people are getting dolled up to attract the opposite sex. Those ideals and expectations, she feels, are long gone.
"I think beauty standards have changed," Viola told People in an interview published May 18. "I think that what's shifted is that whole idea of mental health being associated with beauty [and] of understanding who we are beyond male desirability."
The Oscar winner revealed that she used to place her value on appearances, especially her own.
"What destroyed me was people constantly telling me that I was not beautiful," she shared. "Beauty is attached with worth and value. And I refuse to believe that I'm not worth it just based on a sort of idea and perception of what people think classical beauty is."
The 57-year-old pointed out that the times haven't only changed within the beauty industry.
"Now women are encouraged to speak their truth a little bit more," she put it simply. "We see that with sexual assault, with mental illness, with being burnt-out mamas, with following our dreams and our hopes that we have for our lives."
And this includes embracing imperfections.
"Back in the day," the actress continued, "we hid our pain behind perfectly applied lipstick and wax floors. Now we don't do that anymore. We're saying this is who we are, beyond the makeup and the hair. I see that. I see that with my daughter's generation."
And Viola practices what she preaches, too, as she's passed down these words of wisdom to her 12-year-old Genesis, whom she shares with husband Julius Tennon, 69.
"I told my daughter this morning that she has to have a love affair with herself," The Air actress explained. "That she is indeed the love of her life. I said, 'I love you, but it's not me, it's not some boy. At the end of the day, you can't disappoint yourself. You have to advocate for yourself. You have to show up for her.'"
Viola quipped that self-care doesn't come from glamorous spa treatments or a glass of wine.
"'It's in showing up when someone hurts you," she noted. "Creating boundaries and when someone crosses it. Show up for yourself.' No one ever taught me that. I felt loving myself was being conceited. No, that's right."