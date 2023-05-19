Inside the Love Lives of the Fast and Furious Stars

Watch : BEST Moments From the FAST X Rome Red Carpet

After 20 years of Dom and Letty exchanging soulful gazes or best buds Roman and Tej figuring out one epic motor-vehicle hack after another, it can be easy to forget that the actors who play these characters don't spend all their time together.

Because in addition to wildly over-the-top driving sequences, the Fast & Furious saga really runs on the theme of family—"by blood or by bond"—so we've all got love and brotherhood on the brain now that Fast X is in theaters.

Happily, they've also been known to reunite off-plot for weddings, their kids' play dates and other good times. Ludacris recently told Insider that his Not to mention, the sprawling cast will always be bonded by their billion-dollar box office, a job well done.

But at the end of the day, close as they may be, Vin Diesel and his co-stars scatter to different homes, separate (gulp) cars and their own personal lives.