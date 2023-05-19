Inside the Love Lives of the Fast and Furious Stars

After 20 years of Dom and Letty exchanging soulful gazes or best buds Roman and Tej figuring out one epic motor-vehicle hack after another, it can be easy to forget that the actors who play these characters don't spend all their time together.
Because in addition to wildly over-the-top driving sequences, the Fast & Furious saga really runs on the theme of family—"by blood or by bond"—so we've all got love and brotherhood on the brain now that Fast X is in theaters.
Happily, they've also been known to reunite off-plot for weddings, their kids' play dates and other good times. Ludacris recently told Insider that his Not to mention, the sprawling cast will always be bonded by their billion-dollar box office, a job well done.
But at the end of the day, close as they may be, Vin Diesel and his co-stars scatter to different homes, separate (gulp) cars and their own personal lives.
And with 10 movies so far—the franchise is slated for an 11th lap in 2025—and a lot of different stars zipping in and out of the timeline, often defying the laws of biology and physics, that's a lot of personal life to keep track of.
So scroll on to see who the stars of Fast & Furious films past and present have chosen to go off-roading with: