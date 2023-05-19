Inside the Love Lives of the Fast and Furious Stars

The Fast and Furious franchise is all about family and the ties that bind—and with Fast X now parked in theaters, here's a look at who the stars are keeping company with in real life.

After 20 years of Dom and Letty exchanging soulful gazes or best buds Roman and Tej figuring out one epic motor-vehicle hack after another, it can be easy to forget that the actors who play these characters don't spend all their time together.

Because in addition to wildly over-the-top driving sequences, the Fast & Furious saga really runs on the theme of family—"by blood or by bond"—so we've all got love and brotherhood on the brain now that Fast X is in theaters.

Happily, they've also been known to reunite off-plot for weddings, their kids' play dates and other good times. Ludacris recently told Insider that his Not to mention, the sprawling cast will always be bonded by their billion-dollar box office, a job well done. 

But at the end of the day, close as they may be, Vin Diesel and his co-stars scatter to different homes, separate (gulp) cars and their own personal lives. 

And with 10 movies so far—the franchise is slated for an 11th lap in 2025—and a lot of different stars zipping in and out of the timeline, often defying the laws of biology and physics, that's a lot of personal life to keep track of.

So scroll on to see who the stars of Fast & Furious films past and present have chosen to go off-roading with:

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Vin Diesel

For a star of multiple action franchises, Dom, er, Groot, er... Diesel (whose real name is Mark Sinclair) has managed to lead a pretty private life with longtime partner Paloma Jiménez. They're parents to daughters Hania Riley, 15, and Pauline, 8, and son Vincent, 12—who, incidentally, made his movie debut playing young Dom Toretto in 2021's Fast 9.

Pauline is named in honor of Fast star Paul Walker, who died in 2013.

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock
Michelle Rodriguez

As Dom's ride-or-die Letty since 2001's The Fast and the Furious—through presumed death, amnesia and domestic disagreements over bucolic retirement vs. adrenaline-boosting excitement—Rodriguez stealthily became one of the most bad-ass action heroes around.

The actress appears to be riding solo lately, but her dating history includes Zac Efron and Cara Delevingne.

Instagram
Jordana Brewster

So as not to devastate the onscreen family, Dom's sister Mia Toretto has remained happily paired off with Walker's Brian O'Conner since they got out of the game in Furious 7. And fans were happy to picture Brian home with the kids when Mia got back into the game in F9.

Brewster married investment company exec Mason Morfit on Sept. 3, 2022, in Santa Barbara, Calif., with a handful of four-wheeled guests from Fast & Furious on display and Diesel, Ludacris and Paul's daughter Meadow Walker in attendance.

She is also mom to sons Julian, 9, and Rowan, 6, with ex-husband Andrew Form.

Instagram
Ludacris

The rapper-actor has taken seven turns as computer whiz Tej and even got to drive a car into space because, sure why not. But the artist born Chris Bridges stays rooted in Atlanta with model wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, who he dated for five years before they wed in Costa Rica in 2014.

They have a son and a daughter together, and Bridges is dad to daughter Karma, 21, and Cai Bella, 9, from previous relationships.

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock
Tyrese Gibson

It was a Roman holiday for Gibson and date Zelie Timothy at the Fast X premiere in the Italian capital.

The actor and singer brought now 15-year-old daughter Shayla, from his first marriage, to the F9 premiere in 2021. He's also dad to 2-year-old daughter Soraya with ex Samantha Lee. The pair announced in 2020 they were divorcing (and he was detailing his reaction to ongoing child support proceedings on Instagram this past April).

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock
Jason Statham

Really, who needs James Bond when Statham is a real person?

After first popping up in 2013's Fast & Furious 6 (albeit in a call-back to Tokyo Drift), he's walked both sides of the ally-nemesis line as Deckard Shaw—and of course the heroes prefer him on their side.

Meanwhile, the English actor has had Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's back for more than a decade, welcoming son Jack in June 2017 and daughter Isabella in February 2022.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dwayne Johnson

Well, at least Hobbs' hulking presence was fun while it lasted.

A devoted single father in the Fast universe, Johnson is also a girl dad in this life to Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian and 21-year-old Simone with ex Dany Garcia.

Ryan Theriot/Getty Images
Lucas Black

The star of 2006's Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift kept busy between then and his return to the franchise in F9: He married lawyer Maggie O'Brien in 2010 and they have three children together.

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock
Sung Kang

Han was such a fan-favorite, he was written back from the dead to resume his rightful place in the family in Fast 9. (Also, no one would have ever really accepted Shaw otherwise.)

Kang—who first played Han in the 2002 crime drama Better Luck Tomorrow and director Justin Lin transplanted him into The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift—keeps his private life exactly that, but the Internet has identified his wife as Miki Yim.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Gal Gadot

Forever pouring one out for Han's love Gisele...

But in happier news, Gadot has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008 and they have three children together. He was a real estate developer in their native Israel but he teamed up with his Wonder Woman wife to start production company Pilot Waves when they moved to L.A.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Helen Mirren

Since making her debut as Shaw's cool criminal mum Queenie with a cameo in The Fate of the Furious, the Oscar winner has stolen every one of her scenes.

Mirren's been married to director Taylor Hackford since 1997, but in the 1970s she taught her boyfriend Liam Neeson how to drive

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Nathalie Emmanuel

Tej and Roman have been fighting over Ramsey since Furious 7 and she's been having a fine time teasing them both. Emmanuel, however, is taken, having been in a relationship with British actor Alex Lanipekun for several years.

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron

It isn't hard to figure out why the franchise wanted Theron to play the villainous Cipher.

Behind the scenes, the Oscar winner is mom to her daughters Jackson, 11, and August, 7. She was once engaged to actor Stuart Townsend and dated Sean Penn for several years, but Us Weekly recently reported that she's been seeing model and brand consultant Alex Dimitrijevic for a few months.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images
John Cena

The concept of family wasn't doing much for Jakob Toretto at first in Fast 9, but by the end... Dom and Mia had their brother (the blood kind!) back.

About 18 months after he and fellow WWE star Nikki Bella ended their six-year relationship, Cena quietly married Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
Jason Momoa

A newcomer to the franchise with Fast X, and a welcome addition at that.

Momoa was famously partnered with Lisa Bonet for 12 years and then married to her for four before they announced they were splitting up in January 2021.

They're parents to Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 14, and Momoa still shows up for former stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, attending her premiere for The Batman in 2022 when Bonet couldn't make it. "We're just so proud," the Aquaman star told Entertainment Tonight. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here...It's still family, you know."

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
Meadow Walker

Godfather Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker's only daughter down the aisle when she married Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021.

Meadow was 2 when The Fast and the Furious came out, and now the 24-year-old has a cameo in Fast X.

