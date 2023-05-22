See Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary Tell Daisy About His Hookup With Mads in Awkward AF Preview

Watch : Daisy Kelliher Teases Below Deck Romance With Colin on Season 4

Gary King is rocking the boat with a steamy hookup confession.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht first mate is smitten the morning after making out with new Stew Mads Herrera in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the May 22 episode. But his fellow boatie seems more filled with regret than infatuation following their late-night tryst.

"I just hate myself," Mads tells Stew Lucy Edmunds in the preview, leading her to ask, "Did you hook up with Gary last night?"

After Mads answers in the affirmative, Lucy inquires further, "Do you actually, like, fancy him?" However, Mads' answer is less than enthusiastic: "I don't know. It is what it is. It's not that deep yet."

In a separate conversation, Gary is nervous to tell his former makeout partner Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher about his latest hookup, even though she suspects something is up.

"Tell me what happened with you and Madison," Daisy tells him. "Did you sleep with her?"

Gary shares that he did not but adds, "We sat up there, we hooked up for a little bit."