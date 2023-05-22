See Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary Tell Daisy About His Hookup With Mads in Awkward AF Preview

Gary King is rocking the boat with a steamy hookup confession.
The Below Deck Sailing Yacht first mate is smitten the morning after making out with new Stew Mads Herrera in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the May 22 episode. But his fellow boatie seems more filled with regret than infatuation following their late-night tryst.
"I just hate myself," Mads tells Stew Lucy Edmunds in the preview, leading her to ask, "Did you hook up with Gary last night?"
After Mads answers in the affirmative, Lucy inquires further, "Do you actually, like, fancy him?" However, Mads' answer is less than enthusiastic: "I don't know. It is what it is. It's not that deep yet."
In a separate conversation, Gary is nervous to tell his former makeout partner Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher about his latest hookup, even though she suspects something is up.
"Tell me what happened with you and Madison," Daisy tells him. "Did you sleep with her?"
Gary shares that he did not but adds, "We sat up there, we hooked up for a little bit."
But after Daisy calls Gary out for being so awkward about the revelation, he explains his initial hesitation in confessing to the hookup.
"Daisy doesn't need to know anything about my kissing life, because every time I've hooked up with a girl Daisy tries her hardest to c--k-block me," Gary shares in his confessional. "She doesn't want me and she doesn't want anyone else to have me. It's f--king weird."
See the uncomfortable exchange in the teaser above.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)