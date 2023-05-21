Gemini Shoppable Horoscope: 11 Birthday Gifts The Air Sign Will Love

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Oh, Geminis. What would we do without them? From their intelligence to their adaptability, they can really do it all. They're pretty easygoing, too, and are always up for trying something new. Like, always. This air sign never stops moving, and they wouldn't want to.

Also, every Gemini I've ever met is a talker. They may not always want to chat, but they could have a conversation with a wall when in the mood. This effortless charm and playful nature keeps us on our toes. But, let's get real for a second, too: Born under the sign of the Twins, Geminis have a tendency toward a split personality.

They can't help it! The yin and yang nature is, well, in their nature. It's written in the stars, if you will. Geminis are great friends, an instant "yes" RSVP, and amazing listeners. So birthday gifts for Geminis need to be exactly right.

Otherwise, you might see that other side of them come out. And no one needs that. That's why I put together this list of must-haves for Gemini season. Better get shopping!