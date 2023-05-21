Gemini Shoppable Horoscope: 11 Birthday Gifts The Air Sign Will Love

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Oh, Geminis. What would we do without them? From their intelligence to their adaptability, they can really do it all. They're pretty easygoing, too, and are always up for trying something new. Like, always. This air sign never stops moving, and they wouldn't want to.
Also, every Gemini I've ever met is a talker. They may not always want to chat, but they could have a conversation with a wall when in the mood. This effortless charm and playful nature keeps us on our toes. But, let's get real for a second, too: Born under the sign of the Twins, Geminis have a tendency toward a split personality.
They can't help it! The yin and yang nature is, well, in their nature. It's written in the stars, if you will. Geminis are great friends, an instant "yes" RSVP, and amazing listeners. So birthday gifts for Geminis need to be exactly right.
Otherwise, you might see that other side of them come out. And no one needs that. That's why I put together this list of must-haves for Gemini season. Better get shopping!
Jill & Ally Yin Yang Phone Charm
A phone charm that's cute, practical, and a cheeky nod to the harmoniousness of both sides of the Gemini makes an exceptional gift for their birthday.
Katie Dean Jewelry Gemini Zodiac Necklace
Katie Dean Jewelry's gorgeous medallion necklace lets your Gemini BFF wear their sign with pride.
Besame Cosmetics Double Sided Lip Brush
Is your Gemini bestie feeling sassy and spontaneous? Moody and closed off? Whatever their vibe that day, this dual-sided (wink) lip brush will help them perfect their look for it.
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Temporary Hair Color
Lime Crime's vibrant and always temporary hair color allows our occasionally indecisive Gemini buds to change up their look as often as they'd like.
Sterling Forever Delicate Constellation Pendant Necklace
Sterling Forever's twinkling and delicate necklace brings a little sparkle to the everyday. (Also, apologies that this picture is of another air sign.)
Bala Bangles
Whether they're discovering their newest fitness craze or just indulging in a healthy habit for once, Geminis will love these versatile and multifunctional wearable weights from Bala.
That's What She Said Inc The Party Game of Twisted Innuendos
Get this set for the messy troublemaker who likes a good time, but don't expect to escape their sassy laser-beam focus just because it's a perfect gift.
Joanna Buchanan Gemini Coasters, Set Of Four
Ideal for the entertainer or the one who likes to entertain themselves alike, Joanna Buchanan's exquisite beaded coasters top any coffee table with personalized flair.
SUNNYLIFE Inflatable Lilo Chair | Glitter
Not everything a Gemini says or does can (or needs to be) explained. Some of them are just plain for the fun of it. And that's precisely what this glittering, inflatable, straight-out-of-the-'90s furniture set is. Guess what? They'll love it.
Vagabond House Raccoon Salt and Pepper
Goofy, practical, and entertaining, this raccoon salt and pepper shaker set will delight your fave Gemini to no end.
Snif Bundle Kit
This set of three of Snif's premier fragrances is a no-brainer: It offers one for each side of the Gemini's personality, plus a third for the third, secret facet they think we don't know about.
Keep seasonal discomfort at bay with help from literally any one of Megababe's anti-chafing products.