21 Essentials For When You're On A Boat: Deck Shoes, Bikinis, Mineral Sunscreen & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Ahoy! Whether you're a fan of shows that take place on boats, a fan of shows that occasionally put the cast on a boat, or maybe old (and gold) comedy sketches about the joys of being on a boat, one thing is for sure: You want to be on a boat. At some point this season, at least.

That makes sense. You deserve it! You work hard, and you do so much; enjoying some time on deck is like, the bare minimum of what you deserve.

But once you've finally scored an invite to the yacht party of the year, or splashed out and booked one yourself, the question remains...are you ready for it?

Have you bought the right clothing? Did you remember sunscreen? Do boat people wear accessories? What if you're staying overnight?

Fret not, my future yachties. I've put together this list of 21 essentials for when you're on a boat. Anchors aweigh!