How Do You Color Match? Sephora Beauty Director Helen Dagdag Shares Her Expert Tips

We interviewed Helen Dagdag because we think you'll like her picks. Helen is a Sephora Beauty Director. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I love shopping for makeup online, but to be quite honest, color matching without an in-person visit to Sephora's Beauty Counter always leaves me feeling baffled. Just when I think I clicked on a foundation shade that best matches my skin, my next pick looks like it could also work. There I am, stumped. Stumped and foundation-less.

But, my color matching confusion is now a thing of the past. We chatted with Helen Dagdag on all things color matching, and the Sephora Beauty Director delivered. She simplified everything from how to find your undertone, online tools and tips you can use to identify your perfect shade and some of her favorite foundations and concealers from Sephora Collection, Makeup by Mario, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and more.

Scroll ahead to read Helen's tips and tricks to all things color matching.