Why Miley Cyrus Wouldn't Want to Erase Her and Liam Hemsworth's Relationship Despite Divorce

Miley Cyrus isn't looking to take a wrecking ball to her past.

The Hannah Montana star recently got candid about how her journey—including her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth—has influenced her new music. But as she makes clear, her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation isn't about any certain ex.

"I wouldn't erase my story or want it to be erased," Miley told British Vogue in an interview published May 18. "Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."

And this includes her decade-long romance with the Hunger Games star, whom she met on the set of their 2009 movie The Last Song. After an on-again/off-again relationship, the pair wed in December 2018. However just several months later, Liam filed for divorce in August 2019, with the pair finalizing it in Jan. 2020.

And since their break-up the former couple has each found love again. In fact, Miley has been dating musician Maxx Morando since late 2021, with a source telling E! last October that "their relationship is very serious."