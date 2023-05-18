Kim Zolciak Requests Kroy Biermann Be Drug Tested Amid Divorce Battle

Watch : Kim Zolciak Shares Message About Love Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce just got messier.

On May 16, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a motion requesting that her ex undergo drug testing.

In documents obtained by E! News, Kim alleges she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their kids Kroy Biermann Jr., 11, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann.

Kim, 44, is requesting a five-panel hair follicle drug screen so that the court can determine custody arrangements for the children, the document states. She also asks that Kroy, 37, not cut his hair before the screening. He has yet to respond to her request. E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

The Don't Be Tardy star is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the kids. Meanwhile, Kroy—who also shares Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, with his ex—wants sole physical and sole legal custody, according to his divorce filing. A hearing on their case is scheduled for July.