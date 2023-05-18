Kim Zolciak Requests Kroy Biermann Be Drug Tested Amid Divorce Battle

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak is demanding estranged husband Kroy Biermann be drug tested amid “serious concerns” for their children, according to court docs obtained by E! News.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce just got messier.

On May 16, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a motion requesting that her ex undergo drug testing.

In documents obtained by E! News, Kim alleges she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their kids Kroy Biermann Jr., 11, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann.

Kim, 44, is requesting a five-panel hair follicle drug screen so that the court can determine custody arrangements for the children, the document states. She also asks that Kroy, 37, not cut his hair before the screening. He has yet to respond to her request. E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

The Don't Be Tardy star is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the kids. Meanwhile, Kroy—who also shares Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, with his ex—wants sole physical and sole legal custody, according to his divorce filing. A hearing on their case is scheduled for July.

Though Kim, who was recently seen without her wedding ring, has yet to speak out about their shocking split, she did share a cryptic message with her fans.

"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote posted to her Instagram Story May 16 read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you."

She then added the 100 emoji.

