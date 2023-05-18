The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 15 Taglines Revealed

Watch : Kandi Burruss Tells Which Ladies Would Make DREAM RHOA Cast

These Real Housewives of Atlanta taglines will have you feeling peachy keen.

On May 18, Bravo released the series' season 15 opening credits filled with cheeky one-liners from our favorite Georgia peaches.

Several of the ladies are poking fun at last season's drama. For instance, Kandi Burruss references her epic fight with Marlo Hampton last year in which Marlo dissed the hit-maker by claiming she's only famous locally in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Shereé Whitfield hits back following controversy surrounding her She by Shereé clothing line (and its malfunctioning website).

Drew Sidora, who announced her divorce from husband of eight years Ralph Pittman in March, hints at their past and present relationship problems while Sanya Richards-Ross gives a nod to her track star past.

And after season 14 saw Marlo temporarily hit a bump in the road with her two nephews amid becoming their guardian, it sounds like her family life is once again back on track and in a happier place based on her tagline.