Remember Every Stunning Moment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married five years ago and we're celebrating by looking back on the most memorable moments from their royal wedding. Grab a cuppa and prepare to swoon.

Watch: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Involved in "Near Catastrophic" Car Chase

Five years later and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bond is stronger than ever.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, got married in a lavish wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19, 2018, a happy ending fit for what looked like a fairy tale romance.

"The world was watching us, but as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us," Harry said in the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Which, about that…

A lot has transpired since the couple—who are parents to Archie Harrison, 4, and 23-month-old Lilibet Dianaexchanged vows in front of 600 guests and millions of people watching all over the globe. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised the world when they stepped down as senior royals in 2020, leading to an ongoing family rift between Harry and his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William—but giving Harry and Meghan the freedom to tell their side of the story. 

And nothing changes the fact that their wedding day was a considerable high point amid all the drama. As the day got underway, Meghan shared in the unprecedentedly revealing Netflix series, "all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant and to play the song 'Going to the Chapel.' So I did and it was great."

photos
To celebrate Harry and Meghan's fifth anniversary, scroll through for all the memorable moments from their wedding, including Meghan's stunning Givenchy gown and their private reception at Frogmore House:

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Head Over Heels

One of our absolute favorite pictures from a day full of beautiful photos was this aerial shot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram
Priyanka Sparkles

While Quantico star and Meghan's close friend Priyanka Chopra rocked a lavender dress and matching jacket for the ceremony and lunch reception, she changed into sparkly Dior for the evening party. 

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Serena Williams shows off her stunning reception attire.

Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Party Time!

The married duo made their way to Frogmore House for the evening reception.

Steve Parsons/PA Wire
On Their Way

Prince Harry whisked Meghan Markle to their private dinner in a Jaguar E-Type Zero convertible.

Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Royal Blue

The elated couple waved as their traveled to their dinner reception.

Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Princely Duties

Prince Harry opened the car door for his beautiful bride.

Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Officially Hitched

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeted photographers as they debuted their second looks for the day.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle, post-wedding.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Scenes From the Street

A street party in London, celebrating the royal wedding.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Street Scenes

A street party for the royal wedding.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Look at That Veil

Meghan Markle's veil is quite a statement.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Fans

The assembled crowd for the royal wedding.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images
The Marching Band

The marching band at the royal wedding.

Ben Birchall/PA Wire
The Happy Couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they officially said "I will."

Yui Mok/PA Wire
One Big Crowd

Onlookers lined the street as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their way to their reception.

Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Famous Guests

Many of Meghan Markle's famous friends and costars traveled across the pond to attend the wedding.

Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Saled With a Kiss

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's public kiss.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
A Royal Fan

That's one very festive onlooker.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
American Royal

Meghan Markle's new title is Duchess of Sussex.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images
Wedding Fans

A royal wedding onlooker with a sign about the late Princess Diana.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Royal Guests

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the royal wedding.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
The Special Relationship

Onlookers with draped flags for Great Britain and the United States of America.

Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images
American Viewers

Fans watch the royal wedding at Drink Company's pop-up in Washington, DC.

Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images
Royal Fans

Fans watch the royal wedding in Washington, DC.

REX/Shutterstock
Cheeky Princess

Princess Charlotte, a scene stealer!

Yui Mok/PA Wire
Carriage Kiss

The newlyweds shared a kiss on their way to the luncheon reception.

Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Cake!

Claire Ptak designed the cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire
A New Royal

Meghan Markle exits the chapel with Prince Harry.

Twitter
The Royal Cake

The cake will be served at the reception and was designed by Claire Ptak. It features elderflower syrup made at The Queen's residence in Sandringham from the estate's own elderflower trees and a light sponge cake.

photos
