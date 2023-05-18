Jill Duggar Is Ready to Tell Her Story in Bombshell Duggar Family Secrets Trailer

Watch : Jill Duggar Calls Dad Jim Bob 'Controlling' & 'Verbally Abusive'

Jill Duggar is ready for her voice to be heard.

In the explosive trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the 32-year-old, alongside her husband Derick Dillard, is seen reflecting on the controversies—including religious beliefs—surrounding her family.

"There's a story that's going to be told," Jill—who appeared with her family in the TLC series, 19 Kids and Counting—says in the clip, released May 18. "And I would rather be the one telling it."

As Jill—daughter of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar—noted of their family's religion, "We were part of IBLP as early as I can remember."

IBLP, better known as the Institute in Basic Life Principles, is a non-denominational Christian organization founded by pastor Bill Gothard, which teaches conservative values, practices of homeschooling and female obedience.

The upcoming docu-series teases a look at the organization's history as a whole.

As one person shares in the trailer, "The IBLP teachings aren't Christianity. They're something entirely different," while another alleges that the "the institute raises little predators."