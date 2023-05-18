Jill Duggar Is Ready to Tell Her Story in Bombshell Duggar Family Secrets Trailer

Jill Duggar is ready for her voice to be heard.
In the explosive trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the 32-year-old, alongside her husband Derick Dillard, is seen reflecting on the controversies—including religious beliefs—surrounding her family.
"There's a story that's going to be told," Jill—who appeared with her family in the TLC series, 19 Kids and Counting—says in the clip, released May 18. "And I would rather be the one telling it."
As Jill—daughter of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar—noted of their family's religion, "We were part of IBLP as early as I can remember."
IBLP, better known as the Institute in Basic Life Principles, is a non-denominational Christian organization founded by pastor Bill Gothard, which teaches conservative values, practices of homeschooling and female obedience.
The upcoming docu-series teases a look at the organization's history as a whole.
As one person shares in the trailer, "The IBLP teachings aren't Christianity. They're something entirely different," while another alleges that the "the institute raises little predators."
With that accusation, the trailer then cuts to Jill's older brother Josh Duggar, who was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and fined $10,000 in May 2022 after being convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography. At the time of sentencing, Josh maintained his innocence.
That's not the only time he's been accused of criminal behavior. In 2015, a police report surfaced from 2006, alleging that Josh had molested five females. And though he was never charged, Josh's parents confirmed that four of the girls were their daughters, including Jill and Jessa Duggar. Josh also released a statement at the time addressing the accusations.
"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret," he told People in 2015. "I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation."
Added one woman in the trailer, which also features Jill's cousin Amy King, "The shiny, happy images is the sugar, and we're all high on it. They were just deceiving us all."
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premieres June 2 on Prime Video.