Get Your Wallets Ready for Angelina Jolie's Next Venture

Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they make them.
Angelina Jolie announced she's expanding her resume with a new clothing line: Atelier Jolie. But it's not going to be your average fashion label, as the Eternals star plans to unite and celebrate everyone involved in the design process.
"Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world," Angelina shared in a May 17 Instagram post. "It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."
The clothing line will release its first collection in the fall, according to the brand's Instagram, which also teased images of soft fabrics and flowy silhouettes.
And while it's not exactly known what the label's debut line will consist of, expect unique pieces.
"We will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill," the actress wrote on her website. "And as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses."
Her mission to reduce waste is a practice she's preached over the years— and has even passed down to her and Brad Pitt's kids, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 21, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 19, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt.
Back in 2021, Shiloh attended the Eternals premiere in a Dior dress she found in her mom's closet. That same year, Zahara donned a recycled look, wearing her mom's 2014 Oscars gown.
"My kids are all mixed with vintage," Angelina told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."
Before the actress' clothing line hits online shelves, relive her best red carpet moments below.