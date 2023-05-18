Get Your Wallets Ready for Angelina Jolie's Next Venture

Angelina Jolie revealed her new fashion venture, Atelier Jolie, will not only celebrate the craft-makers, but "be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."

Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they make them.

Angelina Jolie announced she's expanding her resume with a new clothing line: Atelier Jolie. But it's not going to be your average fashion label, as the Eternals star plans to unite and celebrate everyone involved in the design process.

"Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world," Angelina shared in a May 17 Instagram post. "It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."

The clothing line will release its first collection in the fall, according to the brand's Instagram, which also teased images of soft fabrics and flowy silhouettes.

Angelina Jolie's Best Roles

And while it's not exactly known what the label's debut line will consist of, expect unique pieces.

"We will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill," the actress wrote on her website. "And as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Her mission to reduce waste is a practice she's preached over the years— and has even passed down to her and Brad Pitt's kids, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 21, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 19, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt.

Back in 2021, Shiloh attended the Eternals premiere in a Dior dress she found in her mom's closet. That same year, Zahara donned a recycled look, wearing her mom's 2014 Oscars gown.

"My kids are all mixed with vintage," Angelina told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

Before the actress' clothing line hits online shelves, relive her best red carpet moments below.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Lady in a LBD

Channeling her inner Disney villain, Jolie attends a photo call for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in an edgy Alexander McQueen midi. 

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Royalty Reimagined

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil's U.K. premiere saw the A-lister in an absolutely stunning gown designed by Ralph & Russo Couture. 

Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Shutterstock
Queen's Color

She is as regal as ever wearing a cascading, lavender number by Givenchy Haute Couture while promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Stinging Accessory

A sequin scorpio brooch adds a touch of drama to her one-shouldered Versace gown at the L.A. premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
On the Fringe

She dazzles in a silver Ralph & Russo gown while promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Japan. 

Moloshok/imageSPACE/SHM/REX/Shutterstock
Sparkling and Feathered

The actress showcases a daring look at the 2018 ASC Awards.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
For a Cause

Jolie wears black at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards to show support for the Time's Up campaign to curb sexual harassment and inequality.

Getty Images
White and Feathered

The star showcases a daring look at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Back in Black

Jolie rocks a black gown at the 2018 Golden Globes.

BACKGRID
Night Out With Kids

The actress heads to dinner with her kids after the 2017 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Silver Queen

The actress showcases a glimmering look at the 2018 Annie Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Even More Silver

The actress showcases another silver look at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Showing Some Skin

The actress wears a strapless gray chiffon gown to the premiere of her movie First They Killed My Father in New York.

Jason Kempin/KCA2015/Getty Images
Signature Black

The star sports her staple hue to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where she left a big winner.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Smooth As Silk

The actress donned a draped silk Atelier Versace design at the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Enchanting

She stuns in a Gucci Premiere white silk crepe design with a lacy black overlay at the Unbroken premiere in Sydney.

 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Center Stage

You can thank Atelier Versace for Angie's curvy charcoal gown at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards.

AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi
Hourglass

The A-lister slips into a figure-flattering Atelier Versace design for the Maleficent premiere in Japan.

Jon Furniss/Invision/AP
Bird of a Feather

Flashing her signature smolder, the actress is flawless in a bird-print Atelier Versace dress.

Imaginechina via AP Images
Shanghai Days

While promoting Maleficent in Shanghai, Angie sports a flattering Michael Kors dress with sheer sleeves.

Keith Tsuji/Getty Images
Simple Chic

Angelina keeps it simple with a slinky LBD.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Magnificent

Angie's fearless when it comes to fashion, so it's no surprise that the star opted for a mesmerizing "rubberized" Atelier Versace gown at the L.A. premiere of Maleficent.

ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
Matching Mani

The Maleficent star takes to the rooftops of Shanghai in a flowing black Michael Kors dress and a coordinating manicure while promoting her film.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
LBD Moment

There's no denying it—even in a simple LBD the Maleficent star is breathtaking, even after suffering a powder faux pas at The Normal Heart premiere alongside fiancé Brad Pitt.

Jon Furniss/Invision/AP
White Knight

With a nod to her film, Maleficent, the star opted for a raven-printed frock by Atelier Versace in London.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Black Magic

The power couple matched in head-to-toe black in London. Angelina went with a sparkly, custom-made Atelier Versace gown.

Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
Pants Party

The actress wore a simple Ralph Lauren ensemble in Paris.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Got the Glow

Angelina typically wears black to the Academy Awards, but we're so glad she switched things up for the 2014 Oscars. She truly stunned in this sparkly Elie Saab number. 

Press Association via AP Images
Well Suited

The future Mrs. Brad Pitt coordinated her Saint Laurent tuxe with her fiancé's matching look at the 2014 BAFTA Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Glam Slam

Jolie was honored for her humanitarian work at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles and looked stunning in a Swarvoski crystal embellished Atelier Versace gown with lace overlay.

