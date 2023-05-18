Get Your Wallets Ready for Angelina Jolie's Next Venture

Watch : Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram: See Her Moving First Post

Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they make them.

Angelina Jolie announced she's expanding her resume with a new clothing line: Atelier Jolie. But it's not going to be your average fashion label, as the Eternals star plans to unite and celebrate everyone involved in the design process.

"Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world," Angelina shared in a May 17 Instagram post. "It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."

The clothing line will release its first collection in the fall, according to the brand's Instagram, which also teased images of soft fabrics and flowy silhouettes.